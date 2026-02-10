NetBox Labs and World Wide Technology Enter Strategic Partnership to Support Enterprise-Scale Network and Infrastructure Modernization

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs, the commercial steward of open source NetBox, today announced a strategic partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), a leading global technology solutions provider. The partnership brings the NetBox Labs platform for network and infrastructure management into WWT's global advanced IT services as a foundational component for enterprise-scale automation, infrastructure modernization, and operational governance.

As networks and infrastructure grow more complex –whether in manufacturing environments adding new sensors, data centers growing to meet AI demand, or expanding retail and banking footprints – organizations are finding it increasingly difficult to manage and scale infrastructure, minimize operational drift, and resolve issues quickly, especially as AI workloads strain legacy networks. It’s crucial that enterprises have a reliable system of record to build automation upon. A comprehensive platform approach creates a single, trusted view that keeps infrastructure data accurate over time and supports consistent, automated operations.

NetBox is already the most popular platform for operating, automating, understanding and securing complex networks and infrastructure. Through this partnership, NetBox Labs’ commercial platforms, NetBox Cloud and NetBox Enterprise, will be used within WWT-led architecture design and validation efforts to deliver a clear view of what’s in a network, how the infrastructure changes over time and how operational reality differs from the intended state of the infrastructure. The NetBox Labs platform will also be integrated into the WWT Advanced Technology Center – a collaborative innovation ecosystem of physical and virtual labs designed to help customers evaluate, design, build, and deploy modern architectural solutions at scale. WWT customers will be able to purchase the NetBox Labs platform as the foundational layer for infrastructure modeling and automation via their WWT-led engagement.

“Enterprises are moving away from fragmented tools and toward platform-based approaches that can support long-term transformation and NetBox Labs stands out as a flexible foundation for that shift,” said Neil Anderson, VP CTO, Cloud, Infra, and AI Solutions, WWT. “Automation is a core focus for us, which is why we’ve standardized on the NetBox Platform and made NetBox a standard part of our reference architecture. NetBox Labs’ powerful data model and architectural adaptability allow us to integrate NetBox into sophisticated automation and infrastructure designs without forcing rigid workflows, helping customers modernize networks, scale automation, and deliver consistent capabilities across complex enterprise environments.”

Beyond its core role as the system of record for networks and infrastructure, NetBox Labs has a rapidly expanding portfolio of network and infrastructure management products including automated discovery, operational assurance, AIops, and extensible APIs. The entire NetBox Labs platform supports WWT-led architecture, automation, and modernization efforts, including Advanced Technology Center engagements.

“As large scale enterprises come to us to meet their needs, it’s critical we have partners like WWT who have the ability to design, validate, and deliver automation and infrastructure solutions in large, complex enterprise environments,” said Bill Lapcevic, Chief Revenue Officer of NetBox Labs. “WWT’s architecture-led approach, deep automation expertise, and global delivery capabilities align closely with our vision for NetBox to become the premier platform for modernization, automation, and consistent operations across all complex IT and OT environments.”

The partnership reflects NetBox Labs’ focus on working with partners that bring deep expertise across critical enterprise sectors, including utilities, financial services, and other highly regulated, operationally complex environments. Through continued engagement with WWT’s architecture and engineering teams, NetBox Labs will continue to evolve the platform to support enterprise requirements for scale, resilience, and governance.

About NetBox Labs

Founded in 2023, NetBox Labs makes sense of complex networks and infrastructure. As the commercial steward of open source NetBox - the world's most popular system of record for complex networks and infrastructure - NetBox Labs delivers a world-class platform bringing together open, composable products atop NetBox, spanning discovery, assurance, observability, and AI operations. NetBox Labs fosters and invests in a vibrant community of tens of thousands of network and infrastructure professionals. Top companies like ARM, Cisco, Constant Contact, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente, and Riot Games trust NetBox Labs to understand, operate, and transform their critical infrastructure.

Visit https://netboxlabs.com/ to learn more.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for organizations around the globe. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities. With over 12,000 employees across WWT and Softchoice and more than 60 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 14 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and creating a great place to work for all.