NetBox Labs Announces General Availability of NetBox Copilot, Delivering Enterprise-Ready AI Grounded in Accurate Infrastructure Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NetBox Labs , the central nervous system for networks and infrastructure, announced the general availability of NetBox Copilot, an interactive AI agent embedded directly into the NetBox platform.

As AI agents rapidly move from experimentation into production operations, IT teams are finding that most agents lack the accurate operational context required to be trusted in production environments. NetBox delivers a critical foundation for automation. It is a comprehensive semantic map for infrastructure that enables NetBox Copilot with complete infrastructural context. NetBox Copilot is agentic AI that is grounded in a company's network and infrastructure data providing trustworthy answers, reliable automation and enterprise-ready governance -- all conducted in natural language.

The new capability will allow thousands of NetBox users to accelerate their work, while expanding access to infrastructure data across security and operations teams and executives, as well as other non-IT teams.

NetBox Copilot Delivers Deeply Contextual Results

With GA, NetBox Copilot expands from inquiry into workflow execution, enabling infrastructure teams to automate changes to their infrastructure, not just explore data.

Teams can use NetBox Copilot to:

Validate data completeness and quality (“Which devices are missing IP addresses?”)

Investigate changes for troubleshooting and compliance (“Who changed this prefix last week?”)

Assess impact before maintenance (“What depends on this switch?”)

Plan capacity across sites and infrastructure (“How much rack space is available in Denver?”)

Build automation workflows and operational playbooks (“Create an Ansible playbook to deploy switch configs”)

Apply changes directly to NetBox (“Add another server to the NYC datacenter” - write operations available in NetBox Enterprise and NetBox Cloud)

By embedding AI directly into NetBox’s UI and permissions model, NetBox Copilot makes infrastructure data more accessible to NetOps/NOC teams, IT operations managers, and less-frequent NetBox users who need quick answers without navigating APIs or complex UI workflows.

AI Built for Infrastructure Teams

NetBox Copilot reflects the industry shift toward AI agents that move beyond answers into autonomous operational workflows, with the controls required for enterprise adoption.

“Network and infrastructure teams lag devops and cloud teams in automation, in the face of massive complexity. Yet the demand to automate networks and infrastructure has exploded in the last two years,” said Kris Beevers, CEO and Co-Founder of NetBox Labs. “NetBox Copilot was built to help meet that demand—providing a natural language interface that allows engineers, operators, and managers alike to quickly get answers, validate infrastructure data, and automate workflows without deep NetBox expertise. NetBox Copilot rings in a new automation era and the next evolution of how teams manage networks and infrastructure. Finally, network and infrastructure operations teams can begin to automate more of their work with the tool that makes most sense for them - natural language.”

NetBox Copilot’s GA release includes major new capabilities for NetBox Cloud and NetBox Enterprise customers, including:

Enterprise-grade governance , with bring-your-own-model access and enhanced privacy controls

, with bring-your-own-model access and enhanced privacy controls Options for data retention and management

Write operations , enabling NetBox Copilot to automate approved changes directly in NetBox

, enabling NetBox Copilot to automate approved changes directly in NetBox Improved administration and credit management



Enterprise-Ready AI Grounded in Your Unique Infrastructure Data

Unlike generic AI assistants bolted onto infrastructure tools, NetBox Copilot is purpose-built to understand NetBox’s unique and comprehensive infrastructure data model. NetBox Copilot delivers:

Native awareness of NetBox relationships and context

Zero-friction deployment in seconds, with no server changes required

SOC 2 Type II certification

No training on customer data—ever

Enterprise controls for model choice, governance, and retention



NetBox Copilot is embedded directly into all NetBox editions— NetBox Community, NetBox Cloud, and NetBox Enterprise—leveraging existing authentication and RBAC controls. It is also part of the broader NetBox AI ecosystem alongside the NetBox MCP Server, with future expansion planned across the NetBox Labs product portfolio including NetBox Discovery, NetBox Assurance, NetBox Observability, and more.

Availability of NetBox Copilot

NetBox Copilot is generally available today across NetBox editions. Enterprise governance enhancements and NetBox Copilot’s features for automating changes in NetBox are now available for NetBox Cloud and NetBox Enterprise customers. Additional private deployment options will continue rolling out to meet enterprise data sovereignty requirements.

NetBox Copilot is available to everyone in the NetBox community for free, as part of a generous free tier, with scale-up pricing based on usage and additional features for NetBox Cloud and NetBox Enterprise customers.

Enable NetBox Copilot using the quickstart:

https://netboxlabs.com/docs/copilot/quickstart/

Want a walkthrough or deeper dive?

https://netboxlabs.com/contact-us/