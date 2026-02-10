Habit Drops the New Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich and Kicks Off Fish Fridays

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit is bringing fresh coastal flavor to the menu with the launch of its new Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich, available for a limited time beginning February 18 through April 28, while supplies last.

Made with beer-battered wild Alaska cod, the Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich is a fresh, crispy take on Baja-inspired flavor. Each sandwich is layered with bright cilantro lime coleslaw and finished with Habit’s bold Baja sauce for the perfect mix of crunch, tang, and heat, all served on a toasted bun. It’s fresh, crispy, and loaded with real ingredients that hit different.

And because Fridays deserve their own moment, Habit is also kicking off Fish Fridays, a fresh take on the classic Friday fish fry.

Every Friday from February 20 through March 27, guests can enjoy FREE fries* with the purchase of a Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich, Fridays only.

“This sandwich is all about texture and freshness,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit. “You’ve got that light, crispy crunch from the beer-battered cod, the bright kick of cilantro lime slaw, and our Baja sauce bringing it all together. It’s bold, it’s fresh, and it’s the kind of sandwich you want again the second you finish it. Fish Fridays just makes it even better.”

The Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich is available February 18 through April 28, while supplies last. Fish Fridays runs Fridays only from February 18 through March 27, offering FREE fries* with the purchase of a Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich.

*At participating locations. Fries can be substituted for onion rings, sweet potato fries, or Fifty Fifty fries/onion rings.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

