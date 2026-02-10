Brazil Potash Reports Significant Site Progress Including Federal Water Rights Approval, Indigenous Community Partnership Advancement, and Construction Financing Initiatives

Brazil’s National Water and Sanitation Agency (ANA) grants 10-year water extraction rights from the Rio Madeira, eliminating need for sixteen deep groundwater wells and reducing construction costs

MANAUS, Brazil, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash agriculture project, the Autazes Potash Project (the “Project”), today announced a series of significant progress updates at the Project, including the receipt of federal water extraction rights, the commencement of indigenous community partnership work, and the advancement of construction financing initiatives. The Project has obtained 21 Installation Licenses, permitting construction of the mine shafts, processing plant and upgrades to eight miles of road connecting the plant to the port and river barge port.

“The progress we are announcing today demonstrates the continued forward momentum at Autazes across multiple critical workstreams,” said Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash. “Securing federal water rights from ANA is both a regulatory milestone and an engineering improvement that simplifies our design and reduces costs. WSP Global’s engagement with the 36 Mura communities reflects our deep commitment to developing this project in genuine partnership with indigenous peoples – ensuring that the communities closest to the project share meaningfully in its benefits. On the financing side, the Build, Own, Operation & Transfer (BOOT) proposals for key infrastructure and the advancing discussions with DFIs, ECAs, and equipment suppliers demonstrate the breadth of interest from credible parties in supporting the construction of this strategically important project. Every milestone we achieve brings Brazil one step closer to breaking its dependence on imported potash and securing its future as the world's agricultural leader.”

Federal Water Extraction Rights Granted

Brazil Potash has obtained approval from ANA, Brazil’s National Water and Sanitation Agency (Agência Nacional de Águas e Saneamento Básico - ANA), to extract water from the Rio Madeira for use in the processing of potash ore at the Project. The grant of water rights, dated January 30, 2026, authorizes the Company to extract up to 2,400 cubic meters per hour for 12 hours per day, equivalent to an annual volume of approximately 10.5 million cubic meters, for a 10-year term.

This approval represents a meaningful design optimization for the Project. As originally planned, the Company expected to sink approximately sixteen groundwater wells to a depth of roughly 250 meters to extract groundwater for ore processing. The ANA approval to instead utilize surface water from the Rio Madeira river is anticipated to result in a reduction in construction costs by eliminating the need for these deep wells. According to the Amazonas State Environmental Protection Agency IPAAM, this solution aligns with regulatory guidelines that prioritize surface water use when environmentally appropriate and economically viable.

The Company’s water management strategy includes recycling the vast majority of water used in processing, collecting natural surface water runoff, and operating a water purification plant as an integral part of the project design with fresh makeup water used to meet water quality and flow requirements.

Indigenous Community Partnership Advancement

WSP Global, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, has initiated technical support activities with the Mura Indigenous communities previously consulted as part of the process to obtain the construction Installation Licenses, in line with internationally recognized engagement practices.

The initiative seeks to support the Mura people in the systematization and refinement of their own development priorities, contributing to the strengthening of the Mura Wellbeing Plan and to the identification of opportunities for social inclusion, capacity building, and community wellbeing. The activities are designed to inform future dialogue and collaborative actions, respecting the autonomy, cultural values, and self-determined vision of the Mura communities.

Third-Party Infrastructure Financing Proposals

The Company has recently received proposals for third-party funding to Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (“BOOT”) construction of several key infrastructure components, including the river barge port facility, the steam plant, and a 20MW construction power system that is designed to convert to backup power during the operations phase. These proposals are currently being analyzed and, if advanced, have the potential to reduce the Company’s direct capital requirements by shifting certain infrastructure costs to third-party operators.

Construction Financing Discussions Progressing

Discussions with various groups including Global Development Finance Institutes (“DFIs”), Export Credit Agencies (“ECAs”), and major equipment suppliers to fund construction of the Autazes Project are progressing well. The Company continues to engage with multiple parties across these categories as it advances toward securing the financing necessary to commence full-scale construction.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2024, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, timelines and anticipated achievements, planned milestones, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, and include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; uncertainties and risks related to the capital markets and ability to raise additional funds for project construction. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated cost savings from water rights approval, the development of the Impact and Benefits Agreement with indigenous communities, the potential for third-party BOOT arrangements to reduce capital requirements, the advancement of construction financing discussions, project development timelines, construction advancement, production capacity, market demand projections, cost advantages, environmental benefits, and the status of the Company’s project, government regulation, and environmental regulation. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings. These risks include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in potash supply and demand, changes in competitive pressures, timing and amount of capital expenditures, changes in capital markets, currency and exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected geological or environmental conditions, changes in government legislation and regulations, political or economic developments in relevant jurisdictions, success in obtaining required licenses and permits, ability to secure project financing, and other operational risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

