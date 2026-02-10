Rocket Software Launches NextGen Academy in Australia to Build the Next Generation of Modern Mainframe Talent

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced its first NextGen Academy in Australia will launch on February 23rd. This marks the fourth location for the international education program designed to prepare participants with the essential skills, hands-on experience, and knowledge needed for careers across the broader tech industry, supporting modernization initiatives and addressing global workforce needs.

There is still a strong demand for mainframe talent, with 91% of companies planning to hire new mainframe talent within the next two years (Futurum Group). Despite hiring goals, 62% of companies cite a lack of modern mainframe skills as a top challenge (Planet Mainframe). To meet this growing demand, Rocket Software is committed to educating the next wave of engineers and IT leaders. Graduates will participate in an immersive training program that focuses on in-depth technical training around the modern mainframe.

“As the world races ahead to adopt new technologies, the infrastructure that supports them is often overlooked. We need people in the workforce who understand how that infrastructure works and how to connect it to what comes next,” said Neil Fowler, SVP of Hybrid Cloud Engineering and NextGen Academy Board Chair. “That’s the goal of the NextGen Academy, and we have seen so much success with NextGen Academy globally. By bringing the program to Australia, Rocket Software is reinforcing its dedication to educating the next generation of IT leaders and closing the skills gap.”

Students will participate in an immersive training program designed to develop modern mainframe talent for Rocket Software. The curriculum blends essential technical foundations with practical experience across the z/OS ecosystem and places a strong focus on AI‑enabled engineering. Trainees will learn how to apply AI to accelerate learning, problem‑solving, and day‑to‑day development workflows - reflecting how modern engineering happens inside Rocket. Learning is delivered by a mix of industry‑recognized instructors and Rocket Software’s most experienced engineers and SMEs, ensuring each graduate is equipped with the skills and mindset to contribute to innovation on the modern mainframe.

The launch reinforces Rocket Software’s commitment to Australia as a strategic region, supporting customers and partners by investing in skills development where mainframe expertise is needed. The program will launch on February 23rd, with 10 participants joining the academy and starting their 6-month journey with NextGen Academy. In honor of the program launching, Rocket Software will be hosting a celebration on February 24th with Rocket Software leaders, program participants, and local officials in attendance.

Bruce Reynolds Lord Mayor of the City of Perth

"Great to see Perth-based global business Rocket Software launching their NextGen Academy, providing industry-leading, practical technical training for Perth-based software engineering graduates. This program will provide our Perth graduates with real-world skills needed to work on mission critical software solutions that underpin our global economy."

Amitava Datta

Professor Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering, University of Western Australia

"We are very proud that students from our Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering at University of Western Australia have been selected for the Graduate Engineering roles at the inaugural NextGen Academy of Rocket Software. The knowledge and expertise in mainframe computer systems is very important in large scale software infrastructure and cloud computing services in today's world, and we thank Rocket Software for creating this invaluable opportunity in Perth. We hope to continue our collaboration and partnership with Rocket Software in future."

FAQs: Rocket Software NextGen Academy Australia

1. What is Rocket Software’s NextGen Academy Australia?

Rocket Software’s NextGen Academy is a global training program designed to develop modern mainframe talent. It provides early‑career technologists with in‑depth technical training, hands‑on experience with the z/OS ecosystem, and AI‑enabled engineering skills needed to support modernization initiatives in today’s tech landscape.

2. Why is Rocket Software launching the NextGen Academy in Australia?

Australia is a strategic region for Rocket Software, with strong demand for mainframe expertise among customers and partners. By launching the Academy in Perth, Rocket Software is investing in the next generation of engineers and helping address the global mainframe skills gap—where 62% of companies report a shortage of modern mainframe skills.

3. Who can participate in the NextGen Academy Australia program?

The program is designed for early‑career technologists, including recent graduates in computer science, software engineering, or related fields. The first Australian cohort will include 10 participants entering a six‑month immersive engineering training program.

4. What skills will participants gain during the program?

Graduates receive training in:

Modern mainframe fundamentals and the z/OS ecosystem

AI‑enabled engineering workflows

Hands‑on problem‑solving and real‑world development practices

Mentorship from industry‑recognized instructors and Rocket Software engineers





These skills prepare participants for careers supporting mission‑critical systems that power global enterprises.

5. How does the NextGen Academy support Australia’s tech ecosystem?

By developing mainframe‑ready engineers, Rocket Software is helping Australian organizations—particularly those in finance, government, energy, and critical infrastructure—maintain and modernize essential systems. The program strengthens local talent pipelines and reinforces Perth’s position as a hub for advanced engineering skills.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in IT modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,200 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

