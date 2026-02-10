Telnyx and Telarus Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Communications Across North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the full-stack conversational AI platform powering global communications, today announced a new partnership with Telarus, one of North America’s largest technology distributors. This collaboration will enable thousands of agents, MSPs, and VARs across the Telarus ecosystem to deliver enterprise-grade voice, connectivity, and AI-powered automation solutions built on Telnyx’s global infrastructure.

As an authorized distributor within the Telnyx Partner Program, Telarus brings deep channel expertise and a proven track record of helping partners modernize their customers’ communications stacks. Through this partnership, Telarus partners will gain access to Telnyx’s Voice AI Agents, Programmable Voice, and Global SIP Trunking all delivered over Telnyx’s private global network designed for ultra-low-latency AI and crystal-clear voice quality.

“Our mission is to help our partners bring the future of communications to their customers,” said Tim Basa, SVP of Sales at Telarus. “By partnering with Telnyx, we’re expanding access to cutting-edge voice and AI capabilities that drive measurable business impact from intelligent contact centers to automated customer engagement.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Telarus into our growing ecosystem of strategic partners,” said Ron McNab, Head of Partner Sales at Telnyx. “Their extensive North American network and partner-first approach make them an ideal ally as we continue to scale our AI-ready communications platform across the enterprise.”

Telnyx differentiates itself with a full-stack infrastructure that unites carrier-grade telephony, programmable APIs, and distributed GPU edge compute allowing developers and enterprises alike to build real-time, AI-powered voice applications that outperform traditional cloud communications.

As a licensed global carrier with numbering resources in 145+ countries, Telnyx enables organizations to consolidate vendors, ensure compliance, and deploy reliable communications experiences anywhere in the world.

This partnership underscores both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and partner success equipping the Telarus network with scalable solutions that transform how businesses connect, communicate, and automate.

