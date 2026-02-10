Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters Roadmap Phase 3 as V1 Protocol Testing Expands in Q1 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The decentralized finance sector continues to evolve as new protocols move from design into technical implementation. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently transitioned into the third phase of its development roadmap. This milestone follows the activation of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. The project is currently refining its core lending and borrowing infrastructure in a simulated environment. This period of testing is designed to verify system logic and security before any transition toward a mainnet deployment later this year.





Understanding the Mutuum Finance Protocol

Mutuum Finance is a professional DeFi crypto protocol built on the Ethereum network. It is creating a hub for digital finance that removes the need for banks or middlemen. The goal is to let users manage their assets safely through automated smart contracts. At the heart of this system is a powerful dual-market lending model.

The first part is a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market. In this system, users put assets like ETH or USDT into shared liquidity pools. This allows others to borrow funds instantly. The interest rates change automatically based on how much the pool is used.

The second part is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market. This is built for custom lending deals. It lets lenders and borrowers agree on their own terms directly. This model is perfect for niche or volatile assets that do not fit into standard pools.

Core Mechanics and mtTokens

Mutuum Finance includes an interest bearing receipt token known as the mtToken, which is a core part of the system’s design. When a user supplies funds to the protocol, they receive mtTokens in return. These tokens act as an on chain record of the deposit and are designed to track earned yield over time.

As borrowers repay their positions with interest, the redeemable value of the mtTokens increases relative to the supplied amount. mtTokens are currently available for testing in the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, allowing users to interact with this mechanism in a test environment.

In addition, the project has outlined a buy and distribute mechanism in its official whitepaper as a planned feature. According to the documentation, a portion of fees generated from lending activity may be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens would then be distributed to participants who support the protocol through safety and staking pools.





Security and Technical Milestones

Security has been a primary focus during the second and third phases of the roadmap. Mutuum Finance recently finalized a comprehensive security audit of its EVM smart contracts with Halborn Security. This firm is recognized for reviewing several large-scale DeFi platforms. The audit involved manual code reviews and automated testing to identify potential logic flaws or vulnerabilities.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the project has maintained a 90/100 security score from CertiK’s token scan system. To further manage risk, the team is operating a $50,000 bug bounty program. This program invites independent researchers to find and report any remaining vulnerabilities before the protocol reaches full mainnet status. These measures are foundational for a lending protocol that handles collateralized positions and automated liquidations.

Presale Progress and Roadmap Expansion

The development of this new crypto is supported by a structured token distribution that began in early 2025. The native MUTM token has a fixed total supply of 4 billion units. According to the project's allocation plan, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is dedicated to the community presale. This distribution model is intended to ensure broad ownership of the protocol.

Currently, Mutuum Finance is in Phase 7 of its presale. The token is priced at $0.04, which reflects a 300% increase from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01. To date, the project has raised more than $20.4 million and has attracted over 19,000 individual holders. This progression moves toward a finalized launch valuation of $0.06. To support accessibility, the platform allows for both cryptocurrency payments and direct card purchases.

Additionally, the project is planning to integrate with Layer-2 networks. Expanding to these secondary layers is intended to reduce transaction costs and increase processing speeds. For a lending protocol, fast settlement times and low fees are essential for efficient collateral management. As V1 protocol testing continues on the Sepolia testnet, the project is focusing on these technical refinements to prepare for a broader DeFi crypto market entry.