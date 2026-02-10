ELB Learning Launches AI Roleplay, an Advanced AI Simulation Tool to Prepare Teams for High-Stakes Conversations

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELB Learning , a strategic workforce development partner to 80 percent of the Fortune 100, announced today the launch of AI Roleplay. This AI-powered simulation tool helps teams practice challenging, real-world conversations before they happen. AI Roleplay is a new feature within Rehearsal , ELB’s video practice and coaching platform, as a real-time practice engine with an AI avatar.

Conversational role play prepares people in sales, customer service, and leadership roles for situations where critical business outcomes depend on how a difficult conversation unfolds. Beyond helping with information retention and application, it can also help manage mentor fatigue. According to Harvard Business Impact , 85% of mid-level leaders face burnout weekly, making necessary learning practices like mentorship unsustainable.

“Traditional role play has always been one of the most effective ways to prepare teams for high-stakes conversations. But it can’t scale,” said Andrew Scivally, CEO of ELB Learning. “AI Roleplay brings that same practice model into a modern, AI-powered experience, so organizations can deliver realistic simulations aligned to their playbooks. It gives leaders clear insight into where teams are excelling and the skill gaps that require support to get them to skill proficiency sooner.”

AI Roleplay facilitates skill-building at scale with:

Dynamic scenarios tailored to each organization. With real playbooks, scripts, product details, and objection-handling guides, scenarios can be built in minutes. They are designed to be easily reviewed, audited, and iterated over time.

Adaptive conversations with AI personas. Teams are prompted to probe, adapt, and respond in the moment while audio-based AI shifts the conversation based on responses. Whether mimicking a hesitant buyer or skeptical decision-maker, avatars mirror realistic tone, emotion, and context.

In-the-moment coaching and feedback. Reinforce good habits faster with actionable insights from performance dashboards that track skill development, improvement over time, and success rates. Leaders can use AI Roleplay to identify coaching moments and scale best practices across the team.

Transcript-first architecture. AI Roleplay reduces bias based on accent, tone, or gender. To deliver the most objective performance evaluation, voice or biometric data is never analyzed by the AI, only the text transcript of the conversation.

ELB will offer a 30-day free trial of AI Roleplay. To learn more, visit here .

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning is a strategic workforce development partner to 80% of the Fortune 100. The Company combines expert consulting with innovative learning technology to solve real business challenges and deliver measurable results. ELB’s services span revenue transformation, leadership development, sales enablement, onboarding optimization, global learning delivery, and AI readiness. Its technology portfolio – including immersive learning software, gamification, virtual reality, and more – enables organizations to create engaging, scalable learning experiences. To learn more, please visit elblearning.com .

