American Prime Sustainable Solutions Secures Seed Investment Led by Generation Food Rural Partners and OCAST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Prime Sustainable Solutions (“American Prime ” or the “Company”), a data analytics company delivering AI-driven, satellite-based intelligence for agriculture “from space to field”, announced the successful closing of its seed investment round, led by Generation Food Rural Partners (“GFRP”), a Big Idea Ventures fund, with participation from the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (“OCAST”).

American Prime is an agriculture decision engine, transforming satellite and environmental data into actionable, field-level insights. The Company closes the loop by connecting decision support directly to autonomous execution in the field. This platform enables growers, agribusinesses, and service providers to make faster, more precise decisions and act on them efficiently resulting in reduced operational friction, saving time, and lowering costs at scale.

“This investment marks an important step forward in our mission to make agricultural decision-making faster, more practical, and easier to execute,” said Dr. Jorge Celis, Founder and CEO of American Prime Sustainable Solutions. “By connecting intelligence from space directly to action in the field, we’re helping agricultural stakeholders move from insight to impact without added complexity.”

“We are proud to expand the GFRP footprint in Oklahoma.” stated Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer at Big Idea Ventures. “Our partnership with the Oklahoma Farm Bureau is amplified by the participation of OCAST, as Oklahoma stakeholders continue their important work of supporting entrepreneurship and economic development.”

OCAST’s participation reinforces American Prime’s role in advancing applied ag-tech innovation and strengthening Oklahoma’s position as a growing hub for data-driven agriculture and unmanned technologies.

About American Prime Sustainable Solutions

American Prime transforms satellite and environmental data into actionable, field-level intelligence for agriculture. The company’s AI-driven platform turns complex geospatial data into real-time decisions and closes the loop by connecting decision support directly to execution in the field, including through proprietary software for autonomous drone operations. This approach enables growers, agribusinesses, and service providers to move from insight to action faster, reducing operational friction, saving time, and lowering costs at scale.

About Generation Food Rural Partners Fund

Generation Food Rural Partners Fund (“GFRP”) is a RBIC-licensed investment fund, built by Big Idea Ventures and designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the US. The fund invests in the area of food, agriculture, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures (“BIV”), a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors. For more information, visit our website.

Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology

The Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) was created as the state’s agency for technology-based economic development (TBED). OCAST’s mandate is to “expand and diversify Oklahoma’s economy and provide new and higher quality jobs for Oklahomans” by encouraging “. . . the development of new products, new processes and whole new industries in Oklahoma.” OCAST fosters innovation in existing and developing businesses − by supporting industry innovation, STEM internships and techbusiness startups − by facilitating technology transfer between research institutions and businesses − by providing pre-seed and seed capital for innovative firms in the development of new products or services − by helping Oklahoma’s small and medium-sized manufacturing firms become more competitive through increased productivity and modernization.

