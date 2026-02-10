Texas Precious Metals Welcomes Jim Hays, Former CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors, as Strategic Advisor

SHINER, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals (TPM), a leading firm in the metals and financial services sector, is proud to announce that Jim Hays, retired Chief Executive Officer of Wells Fargo Advisors, has been named as a strategic advisor to the company.

With more than three decades of leadership experience across wealth management, financial advisory services, and institutional growth strategies, Hays brings a distinguished track record of guiding organizations through expansion, innovation, and industry change.

During his tenure at Wells Fargo Advisors, Hays played a pivotal role in strengthening the firm’s offering, deepening client relationships, and driving long-term growth across one of the country’s most prominent advisory platforms.

“Jim is one of the most respected leaders in the financial services industry,” said Tarek Saab, CEO of Texas Precious Metals. “His insight, experience, and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build our platform and expand our reach into the capital markets. We are honored to welcome him to the TPM team.”

As an advisor, Hays will support TPM’s leadership in shaping long-term strategic initiatives, strengthening partnerships, and identifying new opportunities for growth in the wealth advisory space.

“I’m excited to work with the TPM team at such an important stage in its evolution,” said Hays. “The company has built an impressive foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to help accelerate its momentum and exposure.”

Hays’ appointment reflects TPM’s commitment to deepening its expertise and leadership as it continues to scale its services and deliver value to clients and partners across the industry.

About Texas Precious Metals: Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.

Media Contact:

Kat Rice

Kat@TexMetals.com

1 361.260.7121

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a354f49-b5c6-493f-adf1-0b9a89015eb9