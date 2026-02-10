Carson Group Fully Acquires Carson Wealth in Scottsdale, Strengthening Next-Generation Advisory Firm

Omaha, Neb., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $55 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it has fully acquired the Carson Wealth office in Scottsdale, Ariz. Led by managing partner and wealth advisor Brent Pine, CFP®, CPA, MTax, the multigenerational firm is a long-time Carson partner serving approximately $430 million AUM.

A fourth-generation Arizona native, Pine founded Integrated Wealth Management in 2001 after beginning his career in public accounting. He later acquired the interests of his original partners and grew the business as an independent advisory firm. In 2021, after nearly 10 years with Carson Coaching, Pine affiliated with Carson through a minority equity partnership and later rebranded as Carson Wealth Scottsdale. Pine is joined by partners and wealth advisors Mark Jones, Luke Pine and Torrey Pine, CFP®, along with a dedicated and experienced client services team. The team’s structure reflects a deliberate focus on succession, continuity and serving families across generations, both for clients and within the firm itself.

“Brent Pine and his team represent the kind of multigenerational, values-driven firm Carson is built to support,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “They have spent decades earning the trust of families in their community and building a culture rooted in care, transparency and fiduciary responsibility. This full acquisition reflects a shared commitment to long-term continuity for clients. By providing equity solutions, leadership development and access to a bench of in-house expertise through our practitioner-led model, Carson helps enable advisors to transition ownership internally, develop next-generation talent and continue delivering results for clients for years to come.”

Since affiliating with Carson in 2021, the Scottsdale team has already enhanced its client experience and broadened its capabilities by leveraging integrated resources, advanced planning tools and deep investment insights. This expanded platform allows the team to further strengthen client relationships through comprehensive services, including tax planning and private client solutions.

“For me, this decision has always been about more than growth. It’s about stewardship,” Pine said. “With Carson, we’ve found our forever firm, one that aligns perfectly with our values, and fully integrating became the natural next step. I have the privilege of working alongside my long-term friend and colleague Mark, my son, Luke, and my daughter, Torrey, and watching all of them develop into advisors and partners. While I don’t have plans to retire anytime soon, this move helps ensure we can care for our clients and their families long after I step back, while mentoring the next generation of advisors and building a Scottsdale presence positioned for meaningful growth and long-term value for clients.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $55 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.