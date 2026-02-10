Nolan Transportation Group Joins the Epay Manager Network to Power Seamless Payment Experiences

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epay Manager (“Epay”) announced the addition of Nolan Transportation Group (“NTG”), a top 15 freight brokerage providing best-in-class logistics solutions from port to porch, to the Epay network as a full audit, payment and billing participant.

By joining the Epay network, NTG is taking a significant step toward providing its network of more than 80,000 carriers and 16,000 shipper partners with a seamless onboarding, invoicing, and payment experience.

“Partnering with Epay Manager allows us to streamline carrier payments, document audits, and billing, helping our teams work smarter while delivering a better experience for our carriers,” said Mara Dolan, Vice President of Financial Transformation at NTG.

NTG carefully evaluated multiple solutions during a months-long RFQ process before selecting Epay as its partner of choice.

With Epay’s proactive invoicing workflow, NTG can process carrier payments more efficiently. The Epay Manager platform enables prompt invoice creation, transparent dispute resolution, and full audit-trail visibility for all parties.

“We’re proud to welcome NTG to OTR Solutions’ Epay network. NTG is already setting back-office automation records via Epay, and we will continue to work hand in hand to further lower back-office cost per load and deliver fast, accurate, and transparent freight audit and payments to one of the largest carrier networks in the country,” said Clayton Griffin, President of OTR Solutions.

Powered by Beon AI, NTG moves more than one million loads annually through its Beon Digital Logistics Platform, which provides intelligence, tools and expert-led support to shipper and carrier partners.

NTG joins a growing network of leading U.S. freight brokers on the Epay Manager platform. For more information, read our FAQs.

NTG Joins Epay FAQs:

What does it mean that Nolan Transportation Group is joining Epay Manager?

Starting January 12, 2026, all loads delivered on January 9th and beyond tendered by Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) plus loads prior to that date that did not have all completed paperwork will be processed through Epay Manager as the new Accounts Payable system. Shortly after delivery, an invoice will be automatically created for carriers within Epay Manager and assigned to that carriers’ account.

By joining, NTG will now use Epay’s audit, billing, and payment technology to streamline financial workflows for their carriers and shipping partners. NTG selected Epay Manager after a months-long evaluation of leading back-office automation and payments platforms.

How does this benefit me as a carrier of Nolan Transportation Group?

As a carrier, you’ll now have real-time visibility into invoice status, faster payment options, and a full audit trail all within one portal. NTG’s decision to implement Epay Manager was driven in part by a commitment to provide a more transparent, predictable payment process for their carrier network.

How does this benefit me as a shipping partner of Nolan Transportation Group?

For shippers, NTG’s move to Epay reflects their commitment to accuracy and efficiency. By choosing Epay after a competitive evaluation, NTG ensures invoices are generated faster and more accurately.

Are there fees associated with Epay Manager for carriers or shipping partners?

No. There are no fees for carriers or shipping partners to use Epay. Registration is free and only takes a few minutes.

How do I get started with Epay Manager?

Carriers must onboard through NTG’s onboarding partner, Highway. Once a carrier has passed NTG’s onboarding requirements, an Epay account will be automatically created if one doesn’t already exist.

If you are a carrier that uses a factoring company, you do not need to register separately.

Who can I contact to learn more about Nolan Transportation Group joining Epay Manager?

Please reach out to service@epaymanager.com with any questions.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leading logistics provider, offering a wide range of services including truckload brokerage, third-party logistics and specialized transportation like LTL, expedited and drayage. With an extensive network of over 80,000 carriers serving 14,000+ customers, NTG experts leverage the advanced technology of the Beon Digital Logistics Platform, with a customer-centric approach, to deliver efficient, scalable solutions. https://ntgfreight.com/

About Epay Manager

Epay Manager Powered by OTR Solutions, is a leading back-office automation and payments platform that leverages a unique proactive carrier invoicing process to improve accuracy and speed of invoicing, minimize manual audit processes, automate payments, and improve working capital for freight brokers. Backed by the power of OTR Solutions, Epay Manager grants brokers access to industry-leading AI-driven document audit and robust working capital solutions. https://www.epaymanager.com/

