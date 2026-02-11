OTR Solutions Acquires Key AI Technology to Advance Document Automation and Fraud Prevention Capabilities in Transportation and Logistics

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTR Solutions, the leader in logistics-focused financial technology and back-office solutions, today announced the acquisition of Peruse Technology, Inc., an AI-powered document audit automation technology purpose-built for the transportation and logistics industry. Peruse delivers the industry’s most advanced document classification, audit, fraud detection, and data extraction capabilities, creating a new standard for how logistics data is verified, understood, and used. Peruse represents OTR Solutions’ third acquisition in the last two years, including the acquisition of the carrier payments and back-office broker solution, Epay Manager, in 2024 and Trucksmarter’s factoring and banking portfolio in 2025.

“Peruse has proven to be the most effective and efficient use of AI we’ve seen over the last several years, and its automation capabilities have been a core enabler for many of OTR Solutions’ innovative and differentiated offerings,” said Clayton Griffin, President of OTR Solutions. “Customers across all of our platforms, including carrier, broker, and factor, can expect to rapidly benefit from this market-leading technology. Our rate of innovation will only increase from here.”

Peruse is designed specifically for freight, handling complex use cases such as signature detection, multilingual handwritten text recognition, and nuanced document verification that generic OCR and general-purpose language models struggle to perform reliably at scale. Its advantage comes from a multi-layered platform combining proprietary models, freight-native training data, and domain-specific validation logic that cannot be replicated by simply applying an LLM to standard OCR workflows.

“Peruse’s capabilities have fundamentally changed how we audit, verify, and classify documents at scale, improving decision speed and strengthening trust across the platform,” said Grace Maher, Chief Operating Officer of OTR Solutions. “We’ve lived the limitations of legacy document solutions and spent years pushing the market forward. Peruse’s technology was built in close partnership with OTR's teams from the beginning, shaped by real freight workflows and production demands. That story is real, the value is proven, and it’s enabled our human capital to focus on exceptions, judgment, and relationships.”

For OTR Solutions, the technology has enabled a 32% reduction in cost per invoice across more than 4MM invoices each year. In addition to cost benefits, the technology has dramatically increased the value its in-house operations and customer support teams are able to deliver to clients, including an increase in no-touch invoice processing rates to more than 70%. OTR Solutions views AI as a key enabler of people, and via the acquisition, allows the company to improve its service and client relationships while exponentially increasing the speed of its core offerings, as seen with the recent launch of Truly Instant Funding, the first truly 24/7/365 experience for carriers.

“Finding better ways to serve our clients while enabling our people to operate at a higher level is core to OTR’s growth strategy,” said Fritz Owens, Chief Executive Officer of OTR Solutions. “With Peruse, we’re integrating the industry's best document intelligence directly into our platform, allowing us to move faster, operate with greater precision, and scale trust across every solution we offer.”

Looking ahead, OTR Solutions plans to quickly deliver new AI-based automation solutions to the market, along with enhancements to existing feature sets, a reflection of the company’s agility and fast-paced approach to product development.

Peruse’s document intelligence is available today through OTR’s Truly Instant Funding factoring platform and Epay Manager’s AI Document Audit feature, creating a new standard for how freight data is verified and used to execute accurate, trusted payments at scale.

Eversheds Sutherland LLP served as legal advisor to OTR Solutions. Blend Marketing served as sell-side financial advisor and Lathrop GPM as sell-side legal advisor.

About OTR Solutions

Founded in 2011, OTR Solutions is a full-service freight factoring and transportation technology company that leverages easy-to-use systems to provide reliable cash flow, back-office support, and operating solutions to U.S.-based carriers and brokerages of all sizes. OTR has over 350 employees and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. To learn more about OTR Solutions’ portfolio of fintech solutions, please visit www.otrsolutions.com.

About Peruse

Peruse is a document intelligence platform purpose-built for the transportation and logistics industry. Trained on freight-specific workflows, the platform delivers high-accuracy document recognition, verification, data collection and fraud detection - supporting faster decisions, improved accuracy, and trusted operations at scale.

Contact:

Amber Good

Email: amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e3dfc5-f983-412e-8465-2f281d06fa84



