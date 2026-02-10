Capital V Leases 6k Sq Foot SoHo Office to Capitalize on NYC Tech Boom

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital V Strategies, a modern strategic communications firm founded by multi-time entrepreneur Jessica Schaefer, announced this week it’s signed a 6,000 square foot lease, making a multi-million dollar investment in New York City as the epicenter of tech innovation.

The space is furnished with high-end finishes, and sweeping 360 views of vibrant lower Manhattan, invoking a private members-only club atmosphere, intentionally in contrast to the cold, utilitarian Midtown offices and trading floors Schaefer worked out of in the early parts of her career.

CapV, which officially launched earlier this month and already includes public companies, billionaires and tech Unicorns among its clientele, is trusted by the CEOs, founders, and businesses defining industries. Schaefer previously founded and sold top VC and tech communications firm Bevel in 2023 and built her reputation orchestrating the high-profile turnarounds of firms like Point72, Better.com, Moody’s, and Dave.com .

“I’ve always built companies at the beginning of the next wave of innovation, whether it was the explosion of fintech or the rise of women’s investment in health and wellness,” Schaefer said. “With billions in capital flowing into AI, and the coming surge of IPO and M&A activity, we’ve decided to take roots at the cultural center of it all – Soho.”

“We wanted to curate a space where we can gather, exchange ideas, and grow together; every detail is intentional. Top-tier work comes from spaces that energize, not stifle, the people in them.”

To foster that energy, the office is intentionally designed as a creative clubhouse rather than a traditional corporate workspace. The space features a rotating collection of contemporary art, including works by New York–based text artist Benny Cruz, whose Gratitude series explores identity and human connection; Chandler Hogan, known for album design and high-profile brand campaigns; and pieces ranging from a Nuwarhol Kobe portrait to a black resin basketball hoop and Damien Hirst’s iconic Pharmacy wallpaper. Thoughtful details – weekly fresh flowers, hand-selected candles, biophilic touches, and a curated lounge – create a high-end lux environment meant to spark conversation and collaboration.

New York City is home to some of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., including Ramp, Polymarket, Serhant, Bilt, Ro, and Kalshi, as well as some of the top VC firms in the U.S., like Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Thrive Capital, Lerer Hippeau, and Greycroft. VC funds made more than $28.5 billion in investments in New York City in 2024, according to the New York State Comptroller's Office — with deals of more than $50 million accounting for nearly 70% of total deals.

The building, located at 40 Thompson Street, is owned by Jon Krasner, the CEO of JK Realty Group, whose portfolio includes Montauk’s Hero Beach Club, The Rockaway Hotel, and Shagwong Tavern.

“I was born and raised in downtown New York City,” Krasner said. “SoHo is as hot as it’s ever been and it continues to move in that direction.”

“The quality of tenants coming in are higher and higher,” Krasner added. “SoHo is the center of New York City’s finance and tech scene.”

Quietly building in stealth over the past year, CapV has attracted award-winning communications strategists from JPMorgan Chase, Walgreens, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) and former litigators, investor relations, SEO, social media and content strategists. The company’s differentiated, high-touch model makes it the first call for high-profile individuals, navigating high-stakes moments.

The firm will offer strategic search engine optimization (SEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) support, ensuring brands are visible and trusted within AI-powered search results; social growth and content strategies, executive thought leadership, crisis communications, investor, stakeholder and regulatory affairs management, while acting as strategic advisors deeply immersed in the industries of the companies and leaders it supports. Investor-backed, the firm is actively in discussions to acquire boutique, strategic agencies and tech solutions to power the 360 marketing and media solution.

