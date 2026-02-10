ARC Launch Brings Church Planters and Pastors Together for Training at Bayside Community Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) hosted a successful ARC Launch church planter training event on January 27–28 at Bayside Community Church near Tampa, Florida, bringing together more than 100 potential church planters, pastors, and ministry leaders from across the country.

Bayside Community Church, ARC church plant number five, was founded by Randy and Amy Bezet, who also serve on the ARC Lead Team. The church hosted the two-day event, which focused on practical training, spiritual preparation, and best practices for church planting and local church health.

ARC Launch is designed primarily for future church planters, but the event also attracts existing pastors, campus pastors, and church leaders who attend to learn, train, and receive tools that help their churches thrive. Attendees participated in sessions led by experienced pastors from the Association of Related Churches , each addressing key areas of ministry and leadership.

Sessions included Creating Buy-In and Building a Brand to Believe In with Roberson Pierre, pastor of Freedom City Church in Hartford, Connecticut, ARC church plant 1,159. Brad Straarup, pastor of Spirit Church in Chandler, Arizona, ARC church plant 1,171, led sessions on Recruiting for a Strong Launch and Digital Marketing Ground Game. Jason Laird, pastor of Citizens Church in Franklin, Tennessee, ARC church plant 1,108, taught on Funding the Vision and Creating an Attractional Weekend Service.

Additional sessions included Stewarding the Spiritual with Luke Lezon, pastor of Lifebridge Church in Orlando, Florida; Church Government Basics and Portable and Excellent with Marc Poland, pastor of Discover Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ARC church plant 901; and Growth Track with Chris Vanbuskirk, pastor of Centerpoint Church in Chillicothe, Ohio, ARC church plant 111.

The event concluded with a Commissioning and Blessing session led by Randy Bezet, pastor of Bayside Community Church, as attendees were prayed over and encouraged as they continue pursuing God’s call to plant and lead life-giving churches.

ARC Launch events are held throughout the year to provide training, coaching, and relational support for pastors and church planters within the Association of Related Churches, a church planting network committed to helping churches launch strong and stay healthy.

Upcoming ARC Launch events will continue throughout the year and into 2026, with gatherings scheduled for March 10–11 in Birmingham, Alabama; June 1–2, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota; September 1–2, 2026, in Carlsbad, California; and November 10–11 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Registration is available at arcchurches.com/launch .

About the Association of Related Churches



The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global church planting network dedicated to launching and supporting life-giving churches. Founded in 2001, ARC provides pastor support and coaching, training, and resources to help church planters and leaders reach people and build healthy churches.

Media Contact:

Organization: Association of Related Churches

Location: Birmingham, AL

Email: inquiries@arcchurches.com

Phone Number: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com