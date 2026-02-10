BlockDAG’s $0.00025 Phase Nears End While ETH and SOL Struggle at Support

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market attention is shifting back to major cryptocurrencies as price structures begin to show renewed strain. The latest Ethereum price prediction suggests hesitation near important resistance levels, keeping traders more focused on downside risk than sustained upside momentum. At the same time, Solana price movement shows a cooling period after its earlier rally faded, leaving support zones to guide short-term direction.

Within this cautious setting, BlockDAG (BDAG) offers a different structure. Instead of responding to changing charts, BDAG is shaped by access and timing. With its presale completed, the project has moved into a final private sale at a fixed $0.00025 price, providing defined allocation ahead of public market trading.







The absence of vesting, full wallet delivery at launch, and early trading access are changing how participants assess a top crypto to buy, especially as volatility tightens entry opportunities across the wider market.

Ethereum Price Prediction Signals Ongoing Support Risk

Recent Ethereum price prediction continues to point toward weakness, even as selling pressure begins to ease. On the four-hour chart, ETH remains below key resistance levels at $2,450, $2,635, and the wider $2,780 to $2,800 area, keeping the short-term structure biased to the downside. Trend indicators still favor sellers, with the Average Directional Index near 64, showing bearish momentum remains strong.

Immediate support is located between $2,295 and $2,260, while the earlier swing low near $2,160 remains a crucial level to monitor. A move below this zone could open the door to further downside toward the $2,000 to $2,050 range. On the upside, a sustained break above roughly $2,930 would be needed to challenge the current trend.

From a broader Ethereum price prediction view, lower leverage across derivatives markets has reduced liquidation risk, but muted spot demand indicates buyers remain careful rather than aggressive.

Solana Price Searches for Stability After Pullback

Solana has seen a sharp pullback, with Solana price dropping toward the $98 area after its earlier rally stalled near $146. The inability to stay above the $150 to $155 region marked a shift from bullish continuation to corrective behavior. Price is now testing a higher-timeframe demand zone that has previously drawn buying interest.

Looking at the broader structure, important reference levels on weekly and multi-day charts, including areas near $155 and around $200, remain far above current prices, keeping short- and medium-term pressure in place. Market participants are now focused on two possible outcomes.







If the current demand zone fails, Solana price could slide by roughly 20% to 30% toward deeper support levels. On the other hand, a strong reaction from this area could allow a short-term bounce and an attempt to recover lost ground. Until one scenario is confirmed, price action is expected to remain cautious and range-bound.

BlockDAG Moves Into Its Closing Private Access Phase at $0.00025

Timing is now the central factor surrounding BlockDAG as it enters the final stage of its private sale. With the presale phase already completed, this allocation marks the last organized access to BDAG before availability shifts fully to public markets.

The private sale price is locked at $0.00025, making this stage the final chance to obtain tokens ahead of open trading. For those assessing a top crypto to buy, this phase is focused on access structure rather than early fundraising activity.

At this pricing level, BDAG connects to a projected launch reference of $0.05, indicating a 200× potential based purely on pricing structure. The private sale carries no vesting, with 100% of tokens delivered straight to wallets on launch day, removing any waiting periods or staged releases.

Another key element is early trading access of up to 9 hours before public markets open. This period allows participants to prepare for launch-day volatility and engage with liquidity before broader market access begins. For anyone reviewing a top crypto to buy based on timing and execution, this early access window represents a clear structural benefit.







Once this final private allocation is completed or the cutoff time is reached, BDAG distribution ends permanently, and all future access moves solely to public markets.

Closing Overview

Short-term uncertainty continues to influence market expectations. The wider Ethereum price prediction remains dependent on whether buyers can regain important levels, while Solana price action relies on holding demand zones following its recent pullback. Both assets are currently reacting to market conditions rather than leading them.

In contrast, BlockDAG is following a clearly defined distribution schedule. Its final private sale secures access at $0.00025 before the token shifts completely into public trading. With no vesting and full delivery on launch day, BDAG avoids common access delays often seen in early-stage entries.

The added option of trading up to 9 hours before public markets further changes positioning dynamics. For those reconsidering a top crypto to buy based on structure instead of short-term price movement, BlockDAG remains distinct as this access window comes to an end.

