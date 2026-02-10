Lassonde Industries Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) (“Lassonde” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered at the close of business on February 20, 2026, will receive a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable on March 13, 2026. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

About Lassonde

Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products, including fruit juices and drinks, specialty food products, and fruit based snacks. Lassonde also manufactures and markets cranberry sauces as well as selected wines, ciders and other alcoholic beverages. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.

The Corporation’s go-to-market strategy consists of (i) retail sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099