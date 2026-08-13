Lassonde Industries Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) (“Lassonde” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to purchase for cancellation, if considered advisable, a certain number of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of its capital (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) by means of open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems in Canada, in accordance with the requirements on normal course issuer bids of the TSX (“NCIB”). Purchases made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and alternative trading systems in Canada will be at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition (plus brokerage fees).

Under the NCIB, Lassonde may repurchase for cancellation up to 200,000 Subordinate Voting Shares of its capital (representing approximately 7.62% of the public float of the Subordinate Voting Shares as at August 6, 2026) during the period beginning on August 19, 2026 and ending on or before August 18, 2027. As at August 6, 2026, the Corporation had 3,069,000 Subordinate Voting Shares issued and outstanding, and a public float of 2,623,842 Subordinate Voting Shares. In connection with the NCIB, Lassonde has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“Plan”) with its designated broker. The Plan enables the repurchase of Subordinate Voting Shares on the open market throughout the term of the NCIB, including during any self-imposed blackout periods or when the Corporation would otherwise not be active in the market due to insider trading rules or other restrictions. The Plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented as of August 19, 2026 and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the repurchase limit on the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; (iii) the Corporation terminates the Plan in accordance with its terms; and (iv) the designated broker terminates the Plan in accordance with its terms. It constitutes an “automatic securities purchase plan” under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The average daily trading volume of Lassonde’s Subordinate Voting Shares over the last six completed calendar months was 1,734 shares (“ADTV”). Accordingly, pursuant to the TSX rules and policies, Lassonde is entitled on any trading day to purchase up to 1,000 Subordinate Voting Shares. In addition to this daily repurchase limit of 1,000 shares, Lassonde may also, once a week, purchase a block of shares not owned by an insider (i) having a purchase price of $200,000 or more, or (ii) of at least 5,000 shares having a purchase price of at least $50,000, or (iii) of at least 20 board lots of shares which total 150% or more of the ADTV, the whole in accordance with the TSX rules.

Lassonde believes that the acquisition of its shares is an effective use of its funds and is in the best interest of the Corporation and its shareholders. Lassonde is establishing the NCIB because it is of the view that it may be advantageous to engage in purchases of the Subordinate Voting Shares, from time to time, when, in the opinion of management, they are trading at prices that reflect a discount from what management considers to be the appropriate value of the Subordinate Voting Shares. In addition, Lassonde is of the opinion that its shareholders will benefit from the reduction of the number of issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares resulting from purchases made under the NCIB.

About Lassonde

Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products. The Corporation’s products include fruit juices and drinks, pasta sauces, cranberry sauces, condiments, soups, broths, fruit-based snacks as well as alcoholic beverages such as ciders and wines. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.

The Corporation’s go-to-market strategy consists of (i) sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about potential purchases of Subordinate Voting Shares for cancellation under the NCIB, the Corporation’s belief that the normal course issuer bid is an effective use of funds and is in the best interest of the Corporation and its shareholders, the Corporation’s intentions regarding the NCIB, and the TSX’s approvals.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “strategy”, “likely”, “potential”, “outlook”, “aim”, “goal”, and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance in addition to the negative forms of these terms or any variations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document may constitute a forward-looking statement.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Corporation’s business which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements. While these statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Corporation believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there is a risk that they may not be accurate. Specifically, there can be no assurance as to how many Subordinate Voting Shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired under the NCIB.

Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Corporation’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including information about risk factors that can be found in Section 19 - “Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors” of the Corporation’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. Readers should review this section in detail.

All forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained herein are wholly and expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.