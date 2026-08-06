Lassonde Industries Inc. Announces Intention to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) (“Lassonde” or the “Corporation”) announces that, subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), it intends to launch a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation up to 200,000 Class “A” subordinate voting shares of its capital (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”), representing approximately 6.52% of the 3,069,000 issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares as at August 6, 2026.

The NCIB is expected to commence after the TSX has accepted the notice of intention and will continue for up to one year, unless terminated earlier. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSX or alternative trading systems, in accordance with TSX requirements, at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition.

When the Corporation does not possess material non-public information about itself or its securities, it intends to enter into an automatic securities purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for the repurchase of Subordinate Voting Shares on the open market throughout the term of the NCIB, including during any self-imposed blackout periods or when the Corporation would otherwise not be active in the market due to insider trading rules or other restrictions. Any such plan will constitute an “automatic securities purchase plan” under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Lassonde believes that the acquisition of its shares is an effective use of its funds and is in the best interest of the Corporation and its shareholders. Lassonde intends to proceed with the NCIB because it is of the view that it may be advantageous to engage in purchases of the Subordinate Voting Shares, from time to time, when, in the opinion of management, they are trading at prices that reflect a discount from what management considers to be the appropriate value of the Subordinate Voting Shares. In addition, Lassonde is of the opinion that its shareholders will benefit from the reduction in the number of issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares resulting from purchases under the NCIB.

About Lassonde

Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products, including fruit juices and drinks, specialty food products, and fruit-based snacks. Lassonde also manufactures and markets cranberry sauces as well as selected wines, ciders and other alcoholic beverages. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.

The Corporation’s go-to-market strategy consists of (i) retail sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the approval of the NCIB by the TSX; the timing of the NCIB; the number of Subordinate Voting Shares that may be purchased for cancellation under the NCIB; the Corporation’s belief that the NCIB is an effective use of funds and is in the best interest of the Corporation and its shareholders; and the Corporation’s intentions regarding the NCIB.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “strategy”, “likely”, “potential”, “outlook”, “aim”, “goal”, and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance in addition to the negative forms of these terms or any variations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document may constitute a forward-looking statement.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Corporation’s business, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements. While these statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Corporation believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there is a risk that they may not be accurate. Specifically, there can be no assurance that the NCIB will receive TSX approval or as to how many Subordinate Voting Shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired under the NCIB.

Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Corporation’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including information about risk factors that can be found in Section 19 - “Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors” of the Corporation’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. Readers should review this section in detail.

All forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained herein are wholly and expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.