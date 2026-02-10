The Counseling Center Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes Counties (“The Counseling Center”), a healthcare provider that specializes in behavioral health and emotional problems in Ohio,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over 83,000 individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against The Counseling Center related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to The Counseling Center's network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Driver’s License of State Identification Number

Medical Condition Information

Health Insurance Information

Treatment Provider Name

Medical Record Number

Treatment Cost Information

Diagnosis and/or Treatment Information



