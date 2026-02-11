Toobit Launches 10M FWX Trading Battle Following Instant Launchpad Sell-Out





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces that the Future Warriors X (FWX) Launchpad presale has officially sold out, reaching its hard cap in 19 minutes.

To maintain this momentum as the token enters the spot market, where FWX has already achieved a peak ROI of 200%, Toobit is launching a 10 million FWX trading campaign to reward both early supporters and new recruits.

Starting today at 8:00 AM (UTC) through February 25, traders can claim their share of the prize pool through two key activities:

Activity 1: For every 100 USDT traded in FWX/USDT daily, traders earn one spin on the lucky wheel. Top traders can earn up to 10 spins per day, maximizing their chances to claim from the 8 million FWX reserve.

Activity 2: Traders who register on Toobit during the campaign and reach a total FWX trading volume of 100 USDT will receive rewards ranging from 200 to 5,000 FWX.





"The speed at which the FWX presale sold out is a testament to the strength of this project," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The presale has set the stage for deep market liquidity. This trading campaign is the natural next step, ensuring that every trader has a chance to actively participate in the project's growth and long-term ecosystem utility."

Traders can register their participation by visiting the FWX campaign page. For a comprehensive breakdown of the rules, eligibility criteria, and technical details, traders are encouraged to review the announcement page.

Future Warriors X (FWX) is a blockchain ecosystem blending futuristic warfare themes with digital sovereignty. Beyond its identity as a high-engagement meme token, its 2026 roadmap features a DAO launch, staking rewards, and decentralized governance for key developmental milestones. With a 10-billion token supply and 40% allocated to marketing and liquidity, FWX bridges the gap between speculative hype and long-term utility.

The 19-minute sell-out of FWX reflects a decisive 2026 trend: retail capital is moving away from unvetted decentralized listings in favor of exchange-vetted launches. Initial exchange offerings on top-tier exchanges have maintained average post-listing returns of 5x to 12x, outperforming the broader market.

As the industry matures into a "Fair Launch 2.0" era, participation in community-coordinated reward pools has surged by 150%, ensuring that initial presale momentum translates into deep, sustainable market depth.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

