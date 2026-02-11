BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases: Near RMB260M in 2026 Under Buyback Program

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin”or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB40 million to repurchase 650,180 ordinary shares on February 9 and 10, 2026. In 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB260 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. BOSS Zhipin maintains authorization under its existing program to repurchase up to USD250 million worth of its shares, with the program remaining active until the end of August 2026.

 

            











        

            

            
