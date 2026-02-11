Self-employment rebound could boost GDP by $24B: New BDC study

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self-employment is having a resurgence in Canada, and it could help reverse declining entrepreneurship levels and drive economic growth according to a new study by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).

After a pandemic-era decline, self-employment rebounded in 2024, with about 70,000 Canadians joining the ranks. Today, two million Canadians work for themselves, and nearly four in 10 intend to hire or invest in the coming year.

This hiring intention matters. Close to half of new micro-businesses are launched by former solo operators who make their first hire. At scale, this transition could add up to 0.8% to GDP—about $24 billion—in one year. New tools—particularly accessible AI—can help solo operators boost productivity, systematize operations, and accelerate the path to a first hire.

“Canada’s self‑employed are a hidden engine of growth,” said Pierre Cléroux, Vice‑President, Research and Chief Economist, BDC. “With the right support, a one-person business can hire, scale into a small- or medium-sized enterprise (SME) and, over time, become part of the next generation of ownership transitions.”

The report finds that if a significant share of self-employed workers hire their first employee and become employers, Canada could see up to 213,000 annual transitions from solo operators to employer businesses—helping buttress the country’s business base amid normal micro-business churn.

Key findings:

Scale and intent: Two million self‑employed Canadians now work for themselves; nearly 40% plan to grow through hiring or investment in the next year.

Two million self‑employed Canadians now work for themselves; nearly 40% plan to grow through hiring or investment in the next year. Pivotal moment: Hiring a first employee is the turning point—self‑employment becomes employer entrepreneurship.

Hiring a first employee is the turning point—self‑employment becomes employer entrepreneurship. Economic role: Self‑employment helps buffer the labour market during periods of rising unemployment, and can be a significant wealth creator.

Self‑employment helps buffer the labour market during periods of rising unemployment, and can be a significant wealth creator. Financing barriers: 73% of self-employed Canadians rely on personal funds (vs. 55% of micro‑businesses).

73% of self-employed Canadians rely on personal funds (vs. 55% of micro‑businesses). Policy payoff: Targeted support can raise new‑business survival by up to 20 percentage points within three to five years.





“Think of self-employment as the launch pad in a continuum of SME creation,” added Cléroux. “Our recent study on business transfers shows the other side of this continuum—thousands of SMEs changing hands in the years ahead. Strengthening the front end—where solo operators become employers—builds more resilient businesses, more jobs and better succession outcomes.”

Supporting self-employed Canadians

The study also highlights persistent challenges, including client acquisition and cash-flow management. These challenges are compounded by limited access to financing: The vast majority of self-employed Canadians (73%) rely on personal funds, and only 39% have a commercial bank account, compared with 52% of micro-businesses.

BDC’s research underscores the importance of supporting self-employed Canadians as they scale up. Increased support can boost survival rates of new businesses by 20 percentage points in the first three to five years.

“Turning self-employment into entrepreneurship is critical,” said Cléroux. “Every new employer strengthens Canada’s economic fabric. Targeted support at the first‑hire stage can improve survival, unlock productivity, and help rebuild Canada’s business base.”

Read the full report and learn how supporting self-employed Canadians can drive the next wave of economic growth.

For related insights on Canada’s historic wave of business transfers, see BDC’s study on business acquisitions and ownership transition.

About the report

The Entrepreneurial Spark of Canada’s Self-Employed report is based on an online survey of 851 self-employed workers and 654 micro-business owners or decision-makers (businesses with less than 5 employees), all members of Sago’s online panel. The survey was conducted in two phases: November 19 to December 4, 2024, and January 7 to 16, 2025. Results have not been weighted, as reference population data was unavailable. Data processing and analysis were performed by BDC’s Research and Market Intelligence team. As the survey is based on a non-probabilistic sample, no margin of error can be assigned and results are not statistically projectable; for reference, the maximum margin of error for a probability sample of this size would be ±2.5 percentage points for the total sample, ±3.4 points for self-employed workers, and ±3.8 points for micro-business owners, 19 times out of 20.

About BDC: 80 years as Canada’s bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC’s development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. Our financing and investments in fiscal 2025 will add an estimated $25 billion to Canada’s GDP over the next five years. We are one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and Canada’s Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

