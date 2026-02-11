Press Release

Eviden trains the Belgian Army’s Land Forces on the Scorpion Combat Information System (SICS)

Bourg-Léopold, Belgique – February 10, 2026 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI, today announces, that it took part in the inauguration of the first national training platform for the SCORPION Combat Information System (SICS) by the Belgian Defense in Bourg-Léopold, Belgium.

The SICS is the digital nervous system of the new generation of CaMo vehicles and is an essential part of the modernisation of the Land Forces. The system enables instant information sharing between vehicles, platoons and command posts, significantly increasing strike power, safety and speed of operations.

This commissioning marks an important milestone in the strategic CaMo partnership between Belgium and France. The Directorate-General for Material Resources (DGMR) selected Eviden to create and deploy the SICS training platforms and associated Thales radios, as well as to provide initial training for the main trainers. This gives the Land Force and the DGMR complete autonomy to train all SICS operators and system administrators. This achievement confirms the central role of SICS in the army's transition to connected collaborative combat and illustrates the commitment of Eviden's Mission-Critical Systems teams to the deployment and adoption of the system within the Belgian armed forces.

SICS will be deployed on all relevant Army capabilities, including:

Scorpion vehicles

Scorpionised vehicles

Modernised existing vehicles





SICS: the digital backbone of CaMo

SICS is an integrated communication, coordination and command system that connects vehicles, sensors and units within a single network. It provides real-time situational awareness, shared tactical maps, geolocation of own and friendly units, and facilitates rapid and consistent information exchange between different levels.

The system is the digital engine of CaMo and supports the army in its transition to a modern, information-driven mode of combat.

Three national SICS learning environments

In order to best prepare military personnel for the CaMo digital environment, the Belgian Defense has set up three specialised SICS training platforms.

Training is offered at two levels. In Bourg-Leopold and Marche-en-Famenne, operational military personnel undergo SICS training on validated equipment, identical to the systems fitted to Scorpion vehicles. In Peutie, system administrators, CIS specialists and other technical profiles are trained, with a particular focus on configuration, network architecture and radio integration. All SICS classrooms have been designed to be as close as possible to operational reality, enabling military personnel to be prepared for their future mission in a safe but extremely realistic environment.

The three SICS training platforms were made operational between June and autumn 2025, so that official commissioning could take place in February 2026. The infrastructure has been designed for a lifespan of 15 to 20 years in the constantly evolving CaMo ecosystem.

Major General Lieven Vanheste, Head of the Communication and Information Systems & Infrastructure Division (DGMR C&I) of Belgian Defense, said: "The goal is to transform the Belgian armed forces into an information-enhanced army: an army that optimally uses information to strengthen its combat capabilities. This is essential in modern conflicts, where the speed of information and coordination make the difference."

Fabrice Laclef, Director of Defense Information and Electronics System activities, Eviden, Atos Group, stated: "We are proud to support the DGMR and the Belgian Army's Land Forces in this key step of enabling their operators to adopt the Scorpion Combat Information System. Close collaboration with the Belgian forces is very important to us. This proximity was one of the key ingredients for the successful deployment and adoption of SICS in France."

