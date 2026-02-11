SourceDay Hits $5B Quarterly Spend Run Rate as Adoption Accelerates

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceDay , the leading purchase order management platform for manufacturers and distributors, announced continued momentum heading into 2026. Last year’s record adoption growth, product innovation, and increased supplier network engagement reinforced its position at the center of direct materials procurement — powering one of the world’s largest and most valuable direct spend datasets.

Manufacturers and distributors don’t lose time and money because their ERP doesn’t work. They lose when supplier execution drifts from the original plan: unacknowledged POs, wrong delivery dates, late parts, last-minute changes, and pricing surprises. SourceDay keeps every purchase order confirmed, current, and controlled, protecting revenue, margin, and cash flow without requiring teams to scale headcount.

In 2025, $18B in direct materials spend flowed through the platform, reaching a $5B/quarter run rate and growing 19% year-over-year.

“2025 was a breakout year for SourceDay.” said Michael Miller, CEO of SourceDay. “Last year’s success isn’t just a milestone. Our continued momentum is fueling a new era of autonomous procurement that helps our customers prevent downtime, avoid surprises, and manage their businesses with confidence as plans change.”

Momentum Driven by Network Adoption: Buyers Move More Spend, Suppliers Engage at Scale

SourceDay’s growth is powered by adoption on both sides of purchase order execution: buyers who manage open orders and suppliers responsible for delivering on time.

Key adoption and engagement highlights include:

Spend managed per buyer up 22% YoY, and 36% since March 2024

120K activated supplier nodes, with 70% average supplier engagement per customer (up 20% YoY)

Suppliers actively collaborated on 2.1M purchase orders, up 19% YoY

5.7M purchase order changes collaborated on in SourceDay and updated in the ERP up 18% YoY





Embracing autonomous purchase order management lets these buyers and suppliers replace spreadsheets, email, and manual ERP updates, so their businesses now run more efficiently and profitably.

“What stands out about SourceDay is that they’re not just growing — they’re compounding,” said Sean Jacobsohn, Partner at Norwest Ventures. “They’re scaling purchase order management across both buyers and suppliers, while automation increasingly handles execution at volume. When you combine deep ERP integrations with a network managing millions of live purchase orders, you get a durable advantage and a clear category leader.”

Protecting Manufacturer Revenue, Margin, and Performance From Increasing Market Disruption

Late parts and incorrect commitments don’t just create inconvenience. They create measurable financial impact: production downtime, expedite fees, customer penalties, margin leakage, and working capital tied up in excess inventory.

SourceDay helps teams shift supplier execution from heroic to predictable by enabling outcomes such as:

Reducing excess inventory 32% to free up working capital (Ag Leader)

32% to free up working capital (Ag Leader) Detecting unplanned spend to protect margin (JBT AeroTech )

to protect margin Improving on-time delivery performance by 30% to protect revenue (BraunAbility)





“SourceDay has helped us move toward a more just-in-time model. We cut safety stock from 3 weeks to 1, driving inventory to a multi-year low, while maintaining steady production with no line stoppages due to missing parts.”

— Cole Wilson, Systems Manager, Sportsman Boats

Accelerating Autonomous Purchase Order Management for Stronger Outcomes

As organizations grow, open orders and exceptions grow with them. Constant change can overwhelm procurement teams. SourceDay is purpose-built to keep PO execution aligned to reality by combining supplier collaboration, workflow automation, and AI agents that surface and resolve exceptions earlier and faster.

SourceDay remains the only certified supplier portal with hundreds of completed integrations across leading ERPs, including Infor, Epicor, NetSuite, and Acumatica.

In the second half of 2025, SourceDay achieved several major milestones:

Autonomous PO change processing increased 436% , reducing manual workload and accelerating supplier performance and reliability at scale.

, reducing manual workload and accelerating supplier performance and reliability at scale. Launched item performance AI agents that surface item price variances and incorrect lead times to predict and prevent disruptions and exceptions.

Delivered cutting edge supplier and purchase order risk agents that predict line-level misses and notify buyers to prevent disruptions





SourceDay’s growing customer base leveraged this momentum to drive material improvements in on-time delivery to customers, reduced inventory costs, and optimized working capital. They transformed their procurement process into a competitive advantage.

SourceDay’s product momentum was paired with strong commercial performance in 2025, with customer growth and new bookings both increasing by more than 30% year over year.

About SourceDay

SourceDay protects revenue, margin, and cash flow by managing the purchase order lifecycle and keeping supplier expectations aligned to reality, even when delivery dates, prices, or quantities change. As the leading purchase order management platform connecting ERP systems to a network of 120K supplier nodes, SourceDay ensures every purchase order stays confirmed, current, and controlled, so organizations can prevent downtime, avoid expensive surprises, and scale growth without adding headcount.

