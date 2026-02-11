Secura Bio Expands Chief Financial Officer Will Brown’s Leadership Role to Include Chief Operating Officer

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company maximizing commercial outcomes for oncology medicines, today announced that Will Brown, currently serving as Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded capacity, Mr. Brown will oversee daily operations, ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic goals, while continuing to lead Secura Bio’s financial operations and strategic planning.

“Will has been instrumental in shaping our financial foundation and driving operational rigor with his extensive knowledge of the biopharmaceutical industry and deep understanding of our business,” said Chip Romp, Chief Executive Officer of Secura Bio. “Expanding Will’s role to include additional responsibilities as COO is a natural move for us given his exceptional leadership. Will’s strategic perspective and insights will be essential to Secura Bio as we continue to embark on our bold vision to change outcomes in human health by expanding the potential of oncology medicines.”

Mr. Brown added, “Secura Bio is well positioned to scale and grow, and I’m excited by our long-term prospects to commercialize transformative therapies for patients while building substantial value for shareholders. I’m honored to work with such an incredible team and am inspired by the shared commitment and focus brought to work each day as we focus on our strategic initiatives to build a world-class biopharmaceutical company.”

Mr. Brown joined Secura Bio as Chief Financial Officer in 2024. Prior to Secura Bio, Mr. Brown served as Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer at ObsEva SA, where he successfully led the company through a restructuring that generated a strategic disposition of over $100 million. Prior to ObsEva SA, Mr. Brown served as the Chief Financial Officer of Altimmune, Inc., where he was critical in the transformation and growth of the company, guiding them through more than $300 million in new equity issuances and a strategic acquisition. Prior to his pharmaceutical industry roles, Mr. Brown was a consultant to private and public companies in a variety of accounting and financial matters as managing partner of Redmont Advisors and CPAs. Mr. Brown earned both his MBA and BS in accounting from Auburn University Montgomery.

About Secura Bio, Inc.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit https://www.securabio.com/.

