Data Centre Magazine’s Latest Issue Features Eric Fan, CEO at Bridge Data Centres

London - 11 February 2026- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest issue of Data Centre Magazine.

BDC: Operating at Hyperscale

Eric Fan , CEO of Bridge Data Centres (BDC), has expanded the company fivefold across APAC in three years, positioning it as a hyperscale AI-focused infrastructure provider.

Backed by Bain Capital, BDC operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and India, delivering modular, ESG-aligned facilities with liquid and immersion cooling, achieving PUE below 1.2. The firm targets net-zero carbon by 2040, leveraging solar power and municipal water recycling.

"Within one of the main campuses we have in Malaysia, we already have over 50% of the energy coming from solar power generation,” Eric Fan, CEO of Bridge Data Centres (BDC).

A vertically integrated model accelerates deployment, while close collaboration with hyperscale clients ensures tailored solutions. With expansion plans across APAC and beyond, BDC converts electricity into efficient, low-carbon computing power for AI workloads.

Read the full story here .





Steve Carlini: Should Data Centres Retrofit for AI?

As AI shifts from experimentation to business-critical infrastructure, retrofitting existing data centres offers a faster, strategic path to capacity.

As Chief Advocate for Data Centre and AI at Schneider Electric, Steve Carlini reflects on the strategic potential of retrofitting existing facilities, sharing insights on transforming brownfield sites into AI-ready infrastructure.

"The monetisation of AI working models or inference is the next big wave,” Steve Carlini, Chief Advocate for Data Centre and AI at Schneider Electric.

He discusses the technical, operational, and environmental considerations of upgrading power distribution, liquid cooling and hybrid thermal management, while highlighting the competitive advantages of location, speed and efficiency.

Read the full story here .

Editorial Highlights

Top 10 Sustainable Data Centres ( p. 30 )

) Al Masaood Power: Driving the AI Revolution inthe Gulf ( p. 62 )

) Databank: Reshaping Data Centre Design and Build ( p. 74 )

) Optimising Digital Infrastructure Power Supply in 2026 ( p. 96 )

) How NTT Data Builds Cybersecurity into Data Centres ( p. 104 )

) Microsoft’s Circular Economy Revolution in Data Centres ( p. 114 )

About the Technology Portfolio

BizClik’s Technology portfolio of five magazines is a trusted source of truth and a leading voice across the technology industry.

Together, AI Magazine , Technology Magazine , Telco Magazine , Data Centre Magazine and Cyber Magazine provide authoritative insights, shape industry conversations and influence decision-makers across technology, cybersecurity, data and telecommunications sectors.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for the in-person debut of Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping digital infrastructure strategy.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will explore how AI, sustainability and scalability are transforming the data centre landscape.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik’s portfolio spans technology and AI, finance and insurance, manufacturing and supply chain, sustainability and energy and more. For further information, visit here .

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com