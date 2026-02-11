IP Strategy Issues Statement on ZenO’s Public Beta Launch, Showcasing Real-World AI Use Cases Built on Story

The launch of ZenO’s public beta underscores growing demand for real-world, rights-cleared data infrastructure built on Story as physical AI adoption accelerates

Platform lets people collect real-world data for AI using smart glasses or their mobile phones and get compensated

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”) today issued a statement recognizing the public beta launch of ZenO, a physical AI data collection platform focused on capturing real-world, first-person human behavior for training robotics and embodied AI systems utilizing Story’s Layer-1 blockchain technology as its core infrastructure.

ZenO’s launch reflects continued momentum across the Story ecosystem, as builders increasingly adopt Story to support new categories of intellectual property (“IP”)-native applications at the intersection of AI, data, and programmable rights.

As physical AI systems move from research into real-world deployment, access to high-quality, rights-cleared training data has emerged as a critical bottleneck. Unlike traditional AI models trained on scraped or synthetic data, physical AI requires egocentric, first-person data captured from real environments. ZenO’s platform is designed to address this gap by enabling the scalable collection, anonymization, and structuring of real-world audio, video, and image data.

ZenO is building a platform that allows people to collect real-world data for AI using smart glasses or their mobile phones. Users can capture first-person video, audio, and images during everyday activities, which ZenO then anonymizes, structures, and prepares for use in training physical AI systems such as robots and embodied models. The goal is to create high-quality, rights-cleared data that helps AI systems better understand and operate in real-world environments.

From IP Strategy’s perspective, ZenO represents a new class of Story-native application: one where data itself becomes a programmable, licensable asset from inception, rather than an afterthought.

Alignment With Story’s IP Thesis

ZenO’s roadmap includes writing metadata, contributor consent, and licensing information for user-generated datasets onto Story, enabling transparent provenance, programmable licensing, and automated revenue distribution for AI training data. This approach aligns directly with Story’s core thesis: that IP should be programmable infrastructure for the AI era.

By anchoring data rights at the protocol level, applications like ZenO can support long-term participation from contributors, enterprises, and developers while creating new economic models around AI training data.

ZenO joins a growing set of projects building on Story across IP-native AI and digital media. Together, these applications demonstrate how Story is evolving beyond IP tokenization into a foundational layer for programmable ownership across emerging AI-driven industries.

“ZenO’s beta launch is a strong signal of where the Story ecosystem is headed,” said Dawn Kim, Co-Founder of Zeno. “As AI systems increasingly interact with the physical world, the need for rights-cleared, on-chain, verifiable data becomes unavoidable. ZenO is an early example of how Story enables entirely new data and IP markets to form.”

IP Strategy will continue to support and highlight ecosystem projects that demonstrate real-world adoption, sustainable economic models, and long-term alignment with Story’s vision for programmable intellectual property.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

About ZenO

ZenO is a Physical AI data collection platform focused on capturing real-world, first-person (POV) human behavior for training robotics and embodied AI systems. Through smart glasses and smartphones, ZenO enables contributors to upload video and image data generated from everyday activities. ZenO is designed to support scalable, compliant collection of real-world data for next-generation Physical AI systems.

For more information on ZenO, visit https://zen-o.xyz .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, ZenO’s potential and its ability to enable the scalable collection, anonymization, and structuring of real-world audio, video, and image data; the ability of ZenO’s beta to create high-quality, rights-cleared data that helps AI systems better understand and operate in real-world environments; ZenO’s ability to support long-term participation from contributors, enterprises, and developers; the Company’s ability to support ecosystem projects that demonstrate real-world adoption, sustainable economic models, and long-term alignment with Story’s vision for programmable intellectual property; the need for rights-cleared, on-chain verifiable data; the ability for Story to evolve into a foundational layer for programmable ownership across emerging AI-driven industries; and the Company’s thesis that IP should be programmable infrastructure for the AI era.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens or activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025, and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

