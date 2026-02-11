OSS Announces New Commercial Robotics Customer

OSS to provide Gen5, ruggedized, 3U, liquid-cooled, short-depth-server (SDS) to support autonomous construction and mining equipment manufacturer

Approximately $2 million in orders expected in 2026, with a five-year pipeline

of $10 million to $15 million

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it received an initial purchase order from a leading manufacturer of autonomous construction and mining equipment. OSS expects to receive approximately $2 million in aggregate orders in 2026, with a five-year expected pipeline of approximately $10 million to $15 million.

OSS will provide a Gen5 ruggedized, 3U, liquid-cooled, short-depth server (SDS), engineered to support commercial autonomous operation of heavy equipment in the construction and mining sectors. The order leverages OSS’s core competencies in rugged enterprise-class system design, advanced liquid-cooling technologies, and low-latency AI compute, enabling real-time perception, decision-making, and autonomy for mission-critical industrial applications. The platform is optimized for deployment in mobile, power-constrained environments commonly found in off-highway and industrial equipment.

The Gen5 platform is able to incorporate a DC power design, which enables direct integration into heavy equipment electrical systems without the need for additional power conditioning. This capability, combined with OSS’s liquid-cooled, short-depth architecture, allows high-density AI acceleration to be deployed in space, power, and thermally constrained autonomous environments.

“We are pleased to support a leading autonomous construction and mining equipment manufacturer,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS. “OSS was selected to replace an incumbent compute provider based on our ability to deliver higher-performance AI acceleration, advanced liquid cooling, and enterprise-grade reliability in harsh, mobile operating environments. As autonomous systems move from pilot programs to scaled commercial deployment, we believe customers are increasingly prioritizing platforms that can perform consistently at the edge. As a result, we believe OSS is well positioned to win additional commercial opportunities as autonomy adoption accelerates.”

The program represents another step in OSS’s strategy to expand its presence in commercial AI, autonomy, and industrial edge markets, complementing its established defense, aerospace and data center business and supporting the Company’s long-term objective of driving multi-year, program-based revenue opportunities.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of this program, the fitness and actual performance of OSS's products for autonomous construction and mining equipment and in heavy equipment environments, actual revenue derived from current and expected development and purchase orders, our growth with this new commercial customer, the performance reliability of the platform in certain conditions, and the timing of shipments to fulfill orders and revenue recognized. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

