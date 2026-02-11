TailorCare Announces George Lyford as General Counsel

Nashville, TN, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare , a leading specialty value-based care organization enabling scalable, musculoskeletal (MSK) health through data and predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and personalized care navigation, today announced the appointment of George Lyford as General Counsel, strengthening the company’s executive leadership as it continues to deepen payer partnerships and expand into new markets.

Lyford brings more than 15 years of healthcare legal and compliance experience advising health plans, value-based care organizations, and private equity- and venture-backed healthcare companies. In this role, he will lead TailorCare’s legal, regulatory, and compliance functions, advising the executive team and board on regulatory strategy, governance, and enterprise risk. He will also support payer partnerships and growth initiatives through risk-based contracting, privacy and security oversight, and strategic, business-aligned counsel.

Most recently, Lyford served as Head of Legal and Compliance at Harbor Health, where he led high-volume contracting and supported core partner negotiations, privacy and security initiatives, governance, and enterprise risk management across an integrated care delivery and insurance platform.

Previously, he was Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel at Enhance Health, and Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Bright Health Group (now NeueHealth). In these roles, Lyford built and scaled legal and compliance functions through periods of rapid organizational change, multi-state operations, and complex payer-provider and risk-bearing arrangements.

Lyford has also contributed to public service, serving on the board of Colorado’s Healthcare Affordability and Sustainability Enterprise (CHASE) after being appointed by Governor Jared Polis.

“As TailorCare partners with health plans to take risk for musculoskeletal costs and outcomes, George’s experience navigating complex, risk-bearing healthcare models is a meaningful addition to our leadership team,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO at TailorCare. “His perspective will help us continue to grow and strengthen our partnerships, while staying grounded in what matters most to the patients we serve.”

Lyford earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law and is admitted to practice law in Colorado and Nebraska.

About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of specialty value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back, and muscle conditions. We take a deeply personal, data-driven approach by carefully assessing patients' symptoms, health history, preferences, and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Utilizing proprietary data, predictive analytics and AI, and the latest evidence-based guidelines, we guide patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way.








