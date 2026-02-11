Nevada 211 Observes National 211 Day on February 11, 2026

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada 211 is proud to commemorate National 211 Day, a day recognizing the essential, free, and confidential service that connects Nevadans with health, human, and social services resources across the state. National 211 Day is observed annually on February 11th to highlight the impact of the statewide helpline and resource network.

“This 211 Day, we are proud to offer Nevadans a better way to connect to help,” said Lisa Martin, Director of Nevada 211 at Money Management International. “New this year, we’ve launched an updated, easy-to-use website and mobile experience. Whether you need food, housing, or to find local events on our community calendar, Nevada 211 is here to make finding resources faster and simpler for everyone.”

Nevada 211 serves as a critical link between Silver State residents and support services, including food and nutrition programs, housing and utility assistance, health care and mental health resources, transportation, employment support, and more. Call Specialists are available by phone, text and chat Monday through Friday | 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (PST) and closed on weekends and major holidays. Individuals can still search for resources at www.nevada211.org or on the Nevada 211 apps when the call center is closed.

Dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-535-5654 from anywhere in Nevada

or from anywhere in Nevada Text your ZIP code to 898211

Visit www.nevada211.org

Use one of the Nevada 211 mobile apps

Trained Call Specialists help individuals identify the right local and statewide programs to meet their needs. Nevada 211 services are always free and confidential.

Strong Impact, Expanding Access

Nevada 211’s resource directory includes more than 1,200 agencies offering nearly 4,400 programs at approximately 2,700 locations throughout the state. Since 2015, Nevada 211 has fielded approximately one million calls from help-seekers and continues to expand access to assistance for Nevadans in every region.

“These numbers represent real stories. Families finding food stability, individuals accessing health services, and seniors connecting to essential care,” Martin said. “We remain committed to evolving Nevada 211 so that no one has to navigate the search for help alone.”

About 211

211 is a dedicated, three-digit dialing code that provides easy access to local health and human services information and referrals across the United States and Canada. In Nevada, the service is administered by the Nevada Department of Human Services and operated by Money Management International (MMI). For more information or to search for resources directly, visit www.nevada211.org.