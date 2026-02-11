Hemp Hop Expands Bubble Hash Collection, Positions Format as Quality Benchmark

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop, a Charlotte-based cannabis brand founded in 2018, announced the February 2026 launch of 3 new THCa Bubble Hash products, expanding its solventless THCa Concentrates catalogue. The expansion marks a formal commitment to positioning bubble hash as a long term category within the company’s concentrate portfolio.

Founder Jordan Hall said the move reflects a shift in consumer expectations heading into 2026, with experienced buyers placing greater value on purity, terpene integrity, and consistency rather than headline potency percentages.

“Bubble hash reflects the starting material more directly than most concentrate formats,” Hall said. “That makes it an honest representation of quality.”

Hemp Hop Expands Bubble Hash Collection After 6-Month Market Validation

Hemp Hop today announced the official expansion of its THCa Bubble Hash collection following a 6 month market validation period.

The company initially introduced four bubble hash selections to gauge customer response and repeat purchasing behavior. According to Hall, demand proved consistent enough to warrant expansion rather than experimentation.

As a result, Hemp Hop officially launched 3 additional THCa Bubble Hash selections in February 2026:

The expansion brings greater depth to the brand’s solventless catalogue and reinforces its commitment to formats that rely entirely on starting material quality. Hall noted that bubble hash is not being positioned as a novelty release, but as a permanent and growing category within the company’s concentrate lineup.

Bubble Hash as the Point Where Quality Has Nowhere to Hide

“In most concentrate formats, there are multiple layers where quality can be masked or redirected,” Hall said. “Extraction can amplify cannabinoids even when the starting flower is average. Post processing can improve texture and appearance. Blending batches can smooth out inconsistencies. Marketing then leans heavily on potency percentages rather than how something actually feels.”

Hall emphasized that this does not mean other concentrates lack merit. Rather, he explained that these formats often include buffers between raw flower quality and the final result.

Bubble hash, by contrast, reduces those intermediate layers.

“Bubble hash uses only flower, ice water, and physical separation,” Hall said. “There are no solvents and no refinement stage that upgrades the outcome. Nothing improves the input. Weak trichomes do not suddenly become strong. Poor terpene expression does not improve. If the flower was immature or poorly cured, it becomes obvious immediately.”

According to Hall, this directness is precisely why bubble hash is gaining renewed attention among experienced consumers.

Potency Fatigue and the End of the Numbers Race

Experienced cannabis buyers are showing signs of potency fatigue. After years of chasing higher percentages, many are less impressed by numbers alone. What matters more now is how a product feels over time. Consistency, balance, and repeatability are taking priority over novelty.

Jordan Hall reflects that bubble hash tends to attract this kind of consumer. These are people who already know what they like and are no longer exploring for the sake of it. Bubble hash fits that mindset because it delivers familiar outcomes rather than surprises. It rewards attention to quality instead of promising something new every time.

From Industrial Cannabis Back to Human Craft

As cannabis production continues to scale in 2026, the infrastructure behind it has already grown massive. The cannabis extraction equipment market reached an estimated $8.41 billion in 2025 and continues to expand as automation and efficiency shape concentrate production.

Against this backdrop, bubble hash feels deliberately human. It relies on hands, water, and time rather than machines and optimization. There is little room to adjust outcomes after the fact. That contrast matters.

“At Hemp Hop, we don't see bubble hash as a trend. It is a counterweight. It reminds the market that some forms of quality simply cannot be engineered at scale,” said Jordan Hall.

Closing Perspective

Jordan Hall says the change is not loud. It is subtle and easy to miss if you are not paying attention. Buyers are becoming more selective. Fewer products impress them.

Bubble hash, he reflects, feels less like a phase and more like a destination for people who already know what they want.

About Hemp Hop

Founded in 2018 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hemp Hop is known for its work with premium THCa concentrates and solventless formats, including bubble hash . The brand has received recognition from the High Times Hemp Cup and the Oregon Growers Cup and maintains a catalogue built around transparency, clean inputs, and lab verified quality.

