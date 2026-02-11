JP3E Holdings Inc. Announces Tburn.io Genesis — Mainnet Phase I Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) (“JP3E”) today announced that its high-performance blockchain, Tburn.io, has officially entered Genesis — Mainnet Phase I. This milestone marks the activation of core network infrastructure and the commencement of institutional onboarding, signaling the company's full pivot toward digital infrastructure and the "Intelligent Decentralized Economy."

Network Activation & Stability

The Genesis Mainnet is now live with 125 dedicated node servers deployed globally. This foundational layer is designed to support the 156,000 TPS throughput required for the next generation of decentralized finance and AI-driven applications. The network is currently undergoing a final high-concurrency stabilization phase to ensure operational resilience for incoming institutional traffic.

Institutional Onboarding (The VC Window)

Following a 72-hour stabilization period, Tburn.io will open a structured Institutional Participation Window.

Exclusive Access: Venture capital and institutional partners will have 30 days to delegate to the 125-node core.

Venture capital and institutional partners will have 30 days to delegate to the 125-node core. Governance Activation: Early participants will gain exclusive access to the governance window to help shape network parameters during this foundational period.

Strategic Integration: Patented Ad-Tech

The launch coincides with JP3E's recent technical expansion. On February 6, 2026, subsidiary MetaRock Co., Ltd. was granted a patent for a cube-based digital advertising and revenue distribution methodology. This technology will be integrated directly into the Tburn.io ecosystem, allowing for automated, transparent revenue sharing across the "Smart City" and Metaverse environments currently under development.

Community & Ecosystem Scaling

To ensure broad decentralization, JP3E will initiate a tiered airdrop campaign following the institutional window. This will drive community acquisition and distribute utility tokens to early adopters within the Tburn.io and MetaRock ecosystems.

About JP3E Holdings Inc.

JP3E Holdings Inc. is a digital-first conglomerate focused on Digital Infrastructure, Fintech, and the Intelligent Decentralized Economy. Through its Tburn.io Mainnet and Digital Capital Platform (DCP), JP3E provides high-speed, secure infrastructure for global commerce and Web 3.0 innovation. JP3E Holdings Inc. is a digital infrastructure sponsor and operating company focused on structuring and operating compliant, revenue-generating economic systems. The Company operates at the intersection of enterprise transaction processing, real-world asset integration, and AI-assisted operational governance, supporting scalable and auditable digital infrastructure platforms.

Company Contact:

John Park

CEO & Chairman, JP3E Holdings Inc.

1300 KUSER ROAD, FIRST FLOOR, TRENTON, NJ 08619

+1 (609) 581 1721 (Office)

Websites: https://www.jp3e.com/

https://www.jp3eholdings.com/

X: https://x.com/JP3EHoldingsInc

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SpoozInc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.