Pet Butler Announces New Ownership and Growth Plans in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler’s national support center has announced that Ziv Tarsi and Kat Stupka have acquired the existing Pet Butler resale territories in Portland, Oregon, bringing new ownership and a fresh growth strategy to a well-established pet services business in the market.

Tarsi is transitioning into business ownership after more than 30 years as a software product manager, where he focused on building customer-driven products and improving user experience through technology.

“That customer-first mindset translates directly into this business,” said Tarsi. “Pet Butler has strong systems, data, and support behind it, which allows us to focus on delivering a great experience for every client.”

Stupka brings a background in marketing and brand strategy, with experience running fractional and agency work focused on customer growth and operations.





“I have always wanted to be my own boss,” said Stupka. “Pet Butler gives us the structure and support of a proven brand while still letting us build something that feels like our own.”

Both Tarsi and Stupka are longtime pet owners, including caring for corgi siblings, which gives them a personal connection to the pet services industry.

“We are the customer,” said Stupka. “We know what pet owners expect, and we want to bring that care into everything we do.”

In the short term, the new owners plan to strengthen and grow the Portland operation while increasing local awareness through partnerships, apartment and HOA events, and community involvement. Long term, they see opportunities to expand into nearby markets.

“Resales are a powerful way for entrepreneurs to step into business ownership with momentum already built,” said James Young, President of Pet Butler. “Ziv and Kat bring the right mix of leadership, customer focus, and vision to continue growing the Portland market.”

