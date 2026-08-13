Pet Butler Expands Pet Care Services Through Franchise Owner Training

PLAINFIELD, Ill., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler, a national pet services franchise providing profitable recurring-revenue business opportunities in the growing pet care industry, recently welcomed franchise owners from across the country to its Support Center in Plainfield, Illinois, for a multi-day specialized training designed to help them successfully introduce and grow Pet Care services within their local markets.

Pet Care provides franchise owners opportunities to strengthen customer relationships, diversify services, and create additional recurring revenue streams. As more owners adopt the service, Pet Butler continues to provide the training, systems, and support needed for success in local markets.





The training combined hands-on learning, operational planning, software education, marketing strategy, safety protocols, hiring best practices, and contact center integration. Through real-world exercises and planning, participants gained practical experience and strategies to confidently launch and grow Pet Care services within their businesses.

Unlike many training programs that end in the classroom, Pet Butler's approach emphasizes execution. Franchise owners left the program with personalized action plans, accountability measures, and a roadmap for implementing Pet Care services in their local markets.

"Pet care services require a unique level of trust," said Angela Meyers, President of Pet Butler. "Our goal is to ensure franchise owners have the knowledge, resources, and support to successfully integrate Pet Care into their businesses. By investing in hands-on education and real-world application, we're helping owners deliver a high-quality experience for both pets and their owners while continuing to grow their businesses with confidence."

The continued expansion of Pet Care reflects Pet Butler's commitment to innovation, franchise owner success, and providing pet owners with convenient, professional solutions that support the health and well-being of their pets.

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a leading national franchise providing pet waste removal, pet care, and related pet services to residential and commercial customers. With more than 100 territories across the United States, Pet Butler helps pet lovers build business built on recurring revenue, proven systems, and ongoing franchise support. Both semi-absentee and owner-operator models are available.

To learn more about Pet Butler's franchise opportunities, visit PetButlerFranchise.com or contact Business Development at 844-777-8608 or franinfo@petbutler.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@petbutler.com

815-230-1314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a39af23-48e4-4a3c-ab35-0340477d5aa9