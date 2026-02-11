Triller Group’s subsidiary – AGBA announce a transformative step forward

Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) (“Triller” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce a transformative step forward: the relocation of our Hong Kong office to a cutting-edge new space – The Foyer, 625 King’s Road, Quarry Bay.

This strategic move unites our teams under one dynamic roof across two expansive floors, creating an open, vibrant environment designed for breakthrough innovation, seamless teamwork, and unparalleled efficiency. As we accelerate toward profitability in 2026, this refinement perfectly positions us to deliver “Health & Wealth Made Easy” with even greater impact in the market.

At the heart of our momentum is OnePlatform – our unique omnichannel one-stop financial business solution platform that empowers financial advisors and institutions to expand opportunities and supercharge productivity. Professionals plug in effortlessly to access the industry’s widest range of 2,000+ products and services, comprehensive training, and fully integrated operational and compliance support – everything needed to dominate the market and serve clients brilliantly.

We are especially excited about the open office layout, which brings everyone together under one roof to spark real-time collaboration, fresh ideas, and stronger bonds across our elite advisor and supporting teams.

“This relocation isn’t just a move – it’s a launchpad for our next era of growth, reinforcing our hybrid culture and equipping our elite teams with a space engineered for bold ideas and client success,” said Almond Wong, Chief Operations Officer of AGBA Group.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we continue our journey!

About Triller Group Inc.

NASDAQ: ILLR. Triller Group Inc. is a diversified US-based technology and media company operating two primary verticals:

Triller App – a next-generation, AI-driven social media and live-streaming platform that blends music, fashion, sports, and pop culture.



AGBA Group – a Hong Kong-based fintech and financial services group offering machine-learning-driven consumer finance and healthcare solutions to over 400,000 clients across Asia.

