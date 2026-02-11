Trupanion Earns Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP), the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs in North America, has been honored with two prestigious Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service— a Silver Stevie Award for Contact Center of the Year (Over 100 Seats)—Financial Services Industries and a Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Employer of the Year.

With more than 2,100 nominations from 41 nations considered, the awards underscore Trupanion’s dedication to delivering an exceptional member experience through industry-leading support and innovation.

"Winning these Stevie Awards is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to pet parents across the globe," said John Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer at Trupanion. "By pairing 24/7/365 member support with the seamlessness of VetDirect Pay™, we ensure that a pet’s health—not the bill—remains the priority. I am immensely proud of our team for maintaining industry-leading retention while delivering world-class service around the clock. Their dedication proves we are so much more than an insurance provider; we are a lifelong partner in every pet’s care journey."

Powered by a global team of over 1,200 pet-passionate experts, Trupanion continues to define the standards of high-quality pet medical insurance:

Unmatched Loyalty and Protection: With a monthly retention rate of ~98%, Trupanion members show a level of customer loyalty rarely seen in subscription services today.

Available 24/7/365: Because pet emergencies don't keep business hours, Trupanion is available every minute of every day. In 2025 alone, the team provided critical support to 50,000 members during overnight hours.

Expert Personnel: Experts in Trupanion policy and the pet care landscape, the team can resolve nearly 78% of all inquiries on the very first call, effectively eliminating stress and reducing wait times for pet parents during their most critical moments.

Direct-to-Vet Payments: By paying over 2.1 million claims directly to veterinary practices—often in seconds—Trupanion eliminates the burden of high upfront costs and the wait for reimbursement, creating a seamless experience that has made it a category leader in member trust and recommendations.



"The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Recognition from the Judges

The Stevie Award judges praised Trupanion’s unique culture and operational success, noting:

"Trupanion demonstrates standout performance by delivering highly empathetic, pet-centric service at impressive scale... [Results] reflect a culture built on trust and authenticity."

"Excellent job by Trupanion’s customer service and retention teams in delivering 24/7 support, achieving high first-contact resolution, and saving over 74,000 pets while driving consistent growth and exceptional member experiences."

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5, 2026.

More details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

