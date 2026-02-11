WholeCal™ Expands Internationally with IMCD Partnership in India

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vegan Minerals , the company behind the whole-food calcium ingredient WholeCal™, announced today its first formal international distribution partnership with IMCD India, marking the expansion of WholeCal into India and an important milestone in the company’s long-term global growth strategy.





This announcement follows Vegan Minerals’ October 2025 launch of its U.S. distribution partnerships with Artemis International and Generichem Corporation, and represents the next deliberate step in bringing WholeCal to international markets through aligned, best-in-class distribution partners.

IMCD is global leader in the distribution and formulation of specialty ingredients, with deep technical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities across food, nutrition, and nutraceutical markets. Together, IMCD India and Vegan Minerals are positioned to introduce a next-generation, whole-food calcium to the Indian market and support brands looking to raise the standard for clean-label, effective nutrition.

“Our growth strategy is rooted in aligned partnerships,” said Jordan Golshan, Co-Founder & CEO of Vegan Minerals. “India is a strategic market, and IMCD brings the combination of local expertise and global infrastructure needed to scale WholeCal internationally.”

“WholeCal is about improving lives with a next-generation calcium source,” said Adam Rosenberg, President of Vegan Minerals. “As a global leader in specialty ingredient distribution, IMCD is the perfect partner to maximize our impact in India.”

The partnership will debut publicly at Vitafoods India on February 11–13, 2026, where IMCD and Vegan Minerals will jointly introduce the ingredient to customers and partners in the region.

“India represents an important growth market for nutraceutical ingredients, with increasing demand for clean-label and naturally sourced solutions,” said Palak Vij, Sr Director, Industrial and Pharmaceuticals, IMCD India. “WholeCal™ is a differentiated, whole-food calcium ingredient that aligns well with evolving consumer expectations and brand needs in the region. We look forward to working closely with Vegan Minerals to support customers with technical expertise, regulatory guidance and market insight as they bring next-generation nutraceutical products to market.”

Through this expansion, WholeCal continues to establish itself as the trusted, whole-food calcium solution for brands seeking clean-label, sustainable ingredients - while remaining a disciplined, long-term approach to global expansion.

About Vegan Minerals

Vegan Minerals develops sustainable, plant-based ingredients for human, pet, and plant nutrition. Its flagship ingredient, WholeCal™, is a 100% organic, whole-food calcium sourced from red marine algae.



