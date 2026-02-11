Coop Pank AS is planning to have a bond program of subordinated bonds. The bond program will be used for the issue of bonds in several different series within the next 12 months. The issue and contemplated public offering of the first series of bonds is planned to happen in March or April 2026.

Under the bond program, it is planned to issue altogether up to 40,000 unsecured subordinated bonds with the nominal value of 1000 euro each and with the final redemption date of 10 to 12 years as from their issue. The total volume of the bond program is up to 40 million euro. The company intends to list the unsecured subordinated bonds in the Bonds’ List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. According to the company’s plans, the public offering of the bonds shall be carried out only in Estonia and such offering is subject to approval of prospectus by the Financial Supervision Authority. Coop Pank AS will notify separately of approving the prospectus, commencement of the offering of the bonds, including subscription terms thereof.

This is not to be construed as an offer or an invite to acquire bonds. The public offering of the bonds shall not be carried out in any other jurisdiction than Estonia.

Coop Pank is one of five universal banks operating in Estonia and is based on Estonian capital. The bank serves 225,800 daily banking clients. Coop Pank leverages the synergy between retail and banking, bringing everyday financial services closer to people’s homes. Its majority shareholder is Coop Eesti, a domestic retail group with a network of 320 stores across the country.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee