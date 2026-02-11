Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progress Report: New Roadmap Phase and Over 19,000 Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to build momentum as it enters a new roadmap phase and expands its investor base beyond 19,000 participants. The latest progress report reflects steady development rather than short term hype, with attention centered on delivered milestones and upcoming technical goals.





As the protocol advances through its roadmap, growing investor engagement highlights increasing confidence in its direction. With core systems already tested and further upgrades planned, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself for the next stage of growth heading into 2026.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a protocol built to modernize how users interact with lending and borrowing on chains. Its focus is on creating a high performance system that operates without banks or intermediaries. Through automated smart contracts, users can earn yield or access liquidity while keeping full control of their long term holdings.

The platform is designed around a dual market structure to support different needs. The Peer to Contract P2C model uses shared liquidity pools to provide fast access to loans, while the Peer to Peer P2P market, planned for later stages, is intended to support custom agreements between users. This approach balances speed with flexibility. The model has already attracted strong interest, with the project raising over $20.4 million and building a community of more than 19,000 holders, reflecting growing confidence in its direction and execution.

Phased Growth and 300% Appreciation

The journey for the MUTM token began in early 2025 with a structured distribution model. This phased approach was designed to reward early supporters while maintaining predictable pricing as the project hit its technical goals. Since the very first stage, where MUTM was priced at just $0.01, the project has seen remarkable momentum.

We are currently in Phase 7, and the token price has climbed to $0.04. For those who joined at the start, this represents an incredible 300% surge in value. To keep the community active during this growth, the project features a 24-hour leaderboard on its dashboard. Every day, the top contributor to the ecosystem is rewarded with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens, ensuring that engagement remains high as the project nears its final distribution stages.

Supply Dynamics and Seamless Access

The economics of Mutuum Finance are built for transparency and long-term stability. The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. A significant 45.5% of this supply, which equals 1.82 billion tokens, is strictly allocated for the presale phases. This ensures that the majority of the initial supply is held by a broad community of early supporters rather than a small group of insiders.

Recent reports show that over 840 million tokens have already been sold. This means that nearly half of the entire community allocation is already gone. To ensure that this top crypto remains accessible to everyone, Mutuum Finance has integrated direct card payments. This allows new users to join the ecosystem instantly without the friction of complex exchange transfers, supporting the steady flow of capital into the protocol.

Protocol Activation and the Shift to Phase 2

The most significant catalyst for the recent wave of interest is the official activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This marks the transition into Roadmap Phase 2, shifting the project from a development focus to live technical execution. The V1 release isn't just a demo; it is a functional version of the core engine, featuring live liquidity pools and the revolutionary mtToken system.

As the testnet phase proves the code's stability, the "secret coding" phase is effectively over, and the functional utility phase has begun. This transition is creating a massive wave of interest among DeFi crypto enthusiasts who recognize that the window for early-stage pricing is closing.

With a confirmed launch price of $0.06, current participants are still positioned for a significant advantage. As Phase 7 nears completion, the price is set to jump again to $0.045, making this a narrow window for those looking to secure a position in this new crypto leader before it hits the global stage.