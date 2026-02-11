PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a Subsidiary of LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Gotavi to Deploy Interactor AI and Pulse, Accelerating AI-Driven Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion, and Discovery

Expands PodcastOne’s visibility and prioritization across AI assistants, AI-powered search, and emerging answer engines as media consumption shifts to AI-first platforms

Transforms AI-driven discovery into real-time, interactive engagement, driving measurable revenue growth while improving margins and operating efficiency

Leverages PodcastOne’s scale of 200+ top podcasters, 3.9B+ lifetime downloads, and over 1B+ monthly impressions across major distribution platforms





LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and media company, today announced a multi-year partnership with Gotavi, selecting Interactor AI and Gotavi Pulse to strengthen AI-driven audience engagement, expand AI-based content discovery, and drive scalable revenue growth and margin expansion across the PodcastOne network.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how audiences discover content and how media companies monetize attention,” said Robert Ellin, Executive Chairman of PodcastOne. “This multi-year partnership with Gotavi allows us to leverage AI in two critical ways: first, by using AI to increase how PodcastOne content is surfaced and selected across AI platforms, and second, by using AI-driven interaction to convert that attention into deeper engagement, stronger monetization, and improved operating efficiency.”

“Gotavi is a business platform built to enable entrepreneurs and business owners to have one place that handles the solutions they need—so they can stay focused on growing their business and making their lives significantly easier,” said Shai Stern, Co-Founder of Gotavi. “One of our clearest focuses is helping businesses become visible on AI platforms. Having worked with Rob for more than 30 years across different businesses, it’s exciting to once again partner—this time combining AI-driven visibility through Pulse with AI-powered engagement through Interactor to help PodcastOne drive growth, efficiency, and long-term value in an AI-first media landscape.”

About PodcastOne, Inc.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

About Gotavi

Gotavi is a business platform designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow by simplifying foundational, operational, and visibility challenges. Through AI-driven solutions including Interactor AI and Gotavi Pulse, Gotavi enables businesses to improve AI-based discovery, AI-powered engagement, and scalable growth in an AI-first world. For more information, visit https://gotavi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; LiveOne’s ability to implement its recently announced digital assets treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for up to the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 2, 2025, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

