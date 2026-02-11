U.S. Government Verifies Owl Talon Torrent™ as Approved Protocol Filtering Diode, for Safer, More Reliable One-Way Data Transfer up to 100 Gbps

Columbia, MD, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense (Owl) today announced that the Owl Talon Torrent™ Data Diode has successfully completed a rigorous evaluation by the U.S. Government and is now validated as a Protocol Filtering Diode (PFD).

A PFD is a data diode that enhances traditional one-way security by enforcing a protocol break, validation, and reconstruction entirely in hardware. This advanced control layer delivers stronger assurance for the most sensitive government and commercial networks and for any environment where secure, policy-enforced one-way data transfer is required.

For defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure organizations that cannot afford failure, this stringent validation provides confidence in every transfer. It supports trusted adoption, smoother accreditation, and stronger mission resilience by reducing attack surfaces while preserving essential data flows.

“The U.S. Government’s validation of Owl Talon Torrent proves that agencies no longer have to choose between speed and security,” said Tim Fahl, CTO of Owl Cyber Defense. “Mission owners can now count on a PFD that moves data quickly, enforces true one-‑way separation, and meets the toughest government‑tested requirements for safeguarding critical national‑security systems.”

Available at multiple speeds up to 100Gbps, Owl Talon Torrent enforces one‑way data transfer and protocol‑level inspection at the hardware level so that only approved data flows are permitted to cross network boundaries, enhancing protection, resilience, and compliance with the highest government standards. This added control helps reduce cybersecurity risk and enables networks to continue operating securely even in the presence of threats.

Key benefits of the Owl Talon Torrent PFD include:

Move data faster and more reliably with one‑way transfer that keeps up with evolving mission requirements.

Reduce risk at the boundary with protocol‑aware filtering that ensures only the intended data ever crosses domains.

Integrate into existing architectures with flexible deployment options that support diverse speeds, formats, and workflows.

About Owl Cyber Defense:

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC, headquartered in Columbia, MD, leads the industry in data‑diode and cross‑domain network cybersecurity solutions for faster, safer, and smarter decision‑making. We create solutions tailored for high‑risk sectors including the military, government, and critical infrastructure. Our advanced technologies enable secure, near‑instantaneous collaboration—bridging network barriers to protect critical missions. With a focus on scalability and interoperability, Owl ensures that organizations can maintain secure, reliable, and compliant communication channels against evolving cyber threats.