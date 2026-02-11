ABLEnow Partners with the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation to Educate Veterans on ABLE Accounts

Apollo Beach, FL. & Richmond, VA., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABLEnow, the nation’s largest independent Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) savings program, has announced a new partnership with the Wounded Warriors in Action (WWIA) Podcast, produced by the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation. This collaboration is designed to increase awareness of ABLE accounts and educate Veterans and their families about recent federal changes that expand eligibility beginning in 2026.

Through this partnership, ABLEnow and WWIA are sharing critical information about how tax-advantaged ABLE accounts can help Wounded Warriors living with service-connected disabilities save for everyday and long-term needs without jeopardizing eligibility for certain means-tested public benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid. Under new federal rules taking effect in 2026, more Veterans may qualify to open an ABLE account, creating new opportunities for financial stability, independence, and peace of mind.

“Many wounded Warriors are navigating lifelong disabilities while also trying to plan for their future,” said Alisa Ferguson, ABLE Programs Director at Commonwealth Savers, which manages the national ABLEnow program. “Partnering with the Wounded Warriors in Action Podcast allows us to connect directly with Veterans and their families and share timely, practical information about ABLEnow accounts—especially as expanded eligibility opens the door for more individuals to benefit from this powerful savings tool.”

Wounded Warriors often return home changed by their service, finding that both their personal and professional lives are impacted by their war and combat experiences. The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, now entering their 20th year of service, in coordination with an extraordinary team of hosts, volunteers, donors, and supporters across North America, is dedicated to showing Purple Heart recipients that they can continue to experience, achieve, and thrive despite their injuries. WWIA’s world-class outdoor events help combat-wounded Veterans rediscover a sense of accomplishment and purpose that is often missing from their lives. While hunting and fishing are an exciting part of these experiences, the true impact comes from the opportunity to bond with fellow Purple Heart recipients and to be welcomed by local communities that honor their service and sacrifice.

John McDaniel, Founder and CEO of the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, said, “We are honored to partner with ABLEnow to help bring greater awareness and support to America’s disabled Veterans. Many Veterans live with service-connected disabilities that affect not only their physical and mental health, but also their financial well-being. ABLEnow offers individuals with disabilities tools to help protect their financial future while also safeguarding important benefits such as SSI and Medicaid. We salute ABLEnow and applaud their commitment to helping improve the quality of life for our Veterans.”

Trusted by Americans with disabilities in all 50 states, ABLEnow is the country’s largest independent ABLE program. ABLE accounts are the result of a decade-long, cross-disability advocacy effort that began with Virginia parents who recognized the inequity of being unable to save for their children without risking essential services and supports.

Today, ABLEnow serves eligible individuals nationwide and continues to expand access and education about ABLE accounts, particularly for Veterans and military families who may now qualify under the expanded eligibility rules effective in 2026. To learn more about ABLEnow and determine eligibility, visit www.ablenow.com

About ABLEnow

ABLEnow® is a national ABLE savings program for eligible Americans living with disabilities. Since its launch in December 2016, ABLEnow has grown to be the country’s largest independent ABLE program, with accounts in all 50 states. Call 1-844-NOW-ABLE or visit ABLEnow.com to obtain information and all program materials. These include information on ABLEnow’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. Seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax, legal, federal or state benefit implications related to opening and maintaining an ABLE account. Participating in these programs involves investment risk including the possible loss of principal. ABLEnow is administered by Commonwealth Savers Plan. For non-Virginia residents: other states may sponsor an ABLE plan offering state tax or other benefits not available through ABLEnow. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

To learn more information about ABLEnow, please visit their website at www.ablenow.com and follow them on social media at YouTube, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About WWIA

The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL. Their mission is to serve our nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing world-class therapeutic outdoor adaptive sporting activities such as hunting and fishing as a means to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors. WWIA is entering their 20th year of operation and since their inception in 2007, WWIA has proudly served and re-served thousands of combat-wounded Veterans, from every state in the U.S., providing all-expense paid outdoor sporting adventures.

To learn more information about the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA), please visit their website at www.wwiaf.org and follow them on social media at Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn. You can listen to current and previous episodes of the WWIA Podcast here.

