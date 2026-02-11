American Operator Partners With Greenway Painting to Preserve Local Ownership

Austin, TX, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Operator Holdings Co. (“American Operator”), a portfolio of great American small businesses owned alongside skilled industry operators, has announced its partnership with Greenway Painting, a trusted local painting contractor serving the community in Jackson Hole, Wyoming since 2012.

Through this partnership, American Operator has brought in experienced operator and former military veteran Anthony Douglas as Partner-CEO to lead day-to-day operations and, over time, earn majority ownership of the business. American Operator’s model ensures every company is led by a proven industry operator who remains deeply invested in customers, employees, and the community they call home.

“Selling my company wasn’t just a business decision. We were most concerned about the owner and who could continue it on”, said Erik Hansen, former owner at Greenway Painting. “Working with American Operator never felt transactional, it felt like everyone was aligned on doing this transition the right way to keep it locally owned.”

For Douglas, the immediate focus is continuity rather than sweeping change. “Maintaining the relationships Erik built over the years is the number one thing for me,” said Anthony Douglas, Owner-Operator of Greenway Painting. “People know that when they call Greenway, the work needs to be professional and done right.”

Looking ahead, Douglas plans to build on Greenway Painting’s strong foundation by:

Expanding service offerings to include drywall and wallpaper

Growing into nearby communities of Driggs and Alpine

Developing new commercial partnerships with local realtors and property management firms

Read the full partnership story at www.americanoperator.com/greenway-painting.

American Operator continues to partner with great small business owners to preserve their local legacy and support the next generation of operators to grow enduring American companies. Business owners interested in exploring a partnership can reach us at deals@americanoperator.com.

About American Operator

American Operator is a portfolio of great American small businesses, owned in partnership with local operators guided by the mission to keep America locally owned and operated. We acquire exceptional small businesses from retiring owners and own them alongside proven industry operators who lead operations as CEO and become the majority owners over time. To date, American Operator and our partners have successfully led 95+ small business transactions with over $300M in value, driving lasting impact for the communities that rely on these businesses. Learn more about American Operator at www.americanoperator.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=_2eKuAW8epI