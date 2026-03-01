American Operator Partners With Anne the Plumber to Grow Local Ownership

Austin, TX, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Operator Holdings Co. (”American Operator”), a portfolio of great American small businesses owned alongside skilled industry operators, has announced its partnership with Anne the Plumber, a trusted residential plumbing company serving Woonsocket, Providence, Smithfield, and surrounding Rhode Island communities since 2014.

Through the partnership, American Operator is backing experienced industry operator Wilson Molina as CEO to lead day-to-day operations and, over time, earn majority ownership of the business. Anne-Marie Rosario Flores, Founder of Anne the Plumber will remain actively involved during the transition, continuing to oversee customer relationships, mentor the team, and ensure the company maintains the high standards and service quality it is known for.

“I’ve worked alongside Wilson for years and mentored him. He understands our standards, our team, and the responsibility we have to this community,” said Anne-Marie Rosario Flores, Founder of Anne the Plumber. “This partnership allows us to continue to grow locally and stay true to the relationships and values that built this company.”

American Operator’s partnership model creates a path for Wilson to earn majority ownership over time, expanding local ownership while Anne remains actively involved in advising the business.

“American Operator made it possible for me to step into ownership by backing me with the resources and capital,” said Wilson Molina, CEO of Anne the Plumber. “My focus is supporting our team, learning from Anne’s leadership, and continuing to serve the Rhode Island community with the same standards our customers expect.”

American Operator partners with exceptional small business owners to preserve local ownership while supporting the next generation of operators to grow enduring American companies. Business owners interested in exploring a partnership can reach us at partner@americanoperator.com or learn more at www.americanoperator.com.

About American Operator

American Operator is a portfolio of great American small businesses, owned in partnership with local operators guided by the mission to keep America locally owned and operated. We acquire exceptional small businesses from retiring owners and own them alongside proven industry operators who lead operations as CEO and become the majority owners over time. To date, American Operator and our partners have successfully led 95+ small business transactions with over $300M in value, driving lasting impact for the communities that rely on these businesses. Learn more about American Operator at www.americanoperator.com.

