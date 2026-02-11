USW statement on the fatal mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) Director for Western Canada, Scott Lunny, extends condolences and solidarity to the community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., following yesterday’s tragic events.

Director Lunny released the following statement:

“The United Steelworkers is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, which has claimed the lives of multiple people and left many more injured, including students and community members.

“Our hearts and solidarity go out to the staff, students and families of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and all those affected by this tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the Tumbler Ridge community, our members and those who work in the area. We stand in solidarity with everyone who is grieving during this unimaginably difficult time.

“We also honour the courage and quick response of first responders, emergency personnel and front-line workers who acted with care and professionalism in the face of this unthinkable tragedy.”

