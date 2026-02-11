Geotab Unveils Next Generation GO Device Family to Solve Real-World Operational Complexity

Geotab Connect, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected transportation, video telematics and asset tracking solutions, today at Geotab Connect 2026 announced the official launch of its next generation GO and GO Plus telematics devices. Built on a new shared architecture for faster processing and superior data handling, these devices collect and process high-fidelity data into the Geotab intelligence platform to provide businesses with the actionable insights required to manage modern fleets leaner, safer, and more efficiently.

As fleet leaders navigate a landscape where operational costs have risen significantly over the last year, the need for streamlined data has never been higher. The next-generation GO hardware solves this by delivering expanded functionality out of the box, reducing the need for expensive sensors or complex aftermarket configurations. The GO Plus is engineered to run complex AI-based models at the edge, ensuring the hardware can handle future AI innovations on-device. With native support for diverse systems, customers across a variety of different sectors can deploy tailored solutions with minimal installation friction. Combined with Geotab’s powerful data intelligence platform, the enhanced GO devices help ensure critical metrics like engine health, driver behavior and collision risk are surfaced faster, enabling predictive, automated decision making across the fleet.

“Fleets are under pressure, rising costs, tighter margins, and increasing complexity. The GO device family was built to meet that challenge,” said Raymond Dikun, Vice President, Hardware Product Platform & Connectivity . “It includes more functionality out of the box so customers do not need to add hardware or build custom setups to get what they need. It’s a simpler way to handle complexity and keep businesses moving forward.”

Two Specialized Hardware Offerings

The next generation GO and GO Plus devices (the “GO”) are built on a unified architecture designed to simplify installation and cater to all business needs, offering solutions that meet customers where they are, whether they are running a complex fleet operation or just getting started with telematics. Our expanded portfolio is built to scale alongside your business.

The GO: The New Standard for Fleet Efficiency

The GO is the ideal standard for modern fleets, delivering high integrity diagnostics and essential connectivity in a company efficient package.

Next-Generation Vehicle Optimization: Specifically tailored for the latest vehicle architectures to provide deep, high-integrity diagnostics for fuel tracking, engine health, and EV performance.

Specifically tailored for the latest vehicle architectures to provide deep, high-integrity diagnostics for fuel tracking, engine health, and EV performance. Native Bluetooth Integration: Features built-in Bluetooth to support driver apps and wireless asset tracking, eliminating the requirement for add-ons.

Features built-in Bluetooth to support driver apps and wireless asset tracking, eliminating the requirement for add-ons. Advanced Control Hub (Input/Output Pins) : Includes integrated support for input/output monitoring to track specialized metrics like Power Take-Off (PTO) and enable remote tasks such as vehicle immobilization.

: Includes integrated support for input/output monitoring to track specialized metrics like Power Take-Off (PTO) and enable remote tasks such as vehicle immobilization. "Last Gasp" Tamper Protection: Equipped with an integrated supercapacitor energy reserve that sends an immediate notification if the device is unplugged or tampered with, aiding in theft recovery.

Equipped with an integrated supercapacitor energy reserve that sends an immediate notification if the device is unplugged or tampered with, aiding in theft recovery. Full Ecosystem Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with the GO Focus camera family and all IOX add-ons, providing a scalable foundation for Cold Chain, Public Works, and more.

The GO Plus: Engineered for Complex Operations

The GO Plus is engineered for complex operations, government grade security and environments where consistent connectivity is a critical requirement.

Expanded Global Connectivity : Enables satellite-ready tracking through select carrier partners to ensure continuous asset visibility in remote areas without the cost of additional hardware.

: Enables satellite-ready tracking through select carrier partners to ensure continuous asset visibility in remote areas without the cost of additional hardware. Integrated Wi-Fi Hotspot: Provides high-speed connectivity directly to driver tablets and Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) to maintain in-cab productivity and uptime.

Provides high-speed connectivity directly to driver tablets and Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) to maintain in-cab productivity and uptime. Native Wi-Fi Client Mode : Facilitates faster, automated data uploads via office or depot Wi-Fi, solving for data gaps in locations with unreliable cellular coverage.

: Facilitates faster, automated data uploads via office or depot Wi-Fi, solving for data gaps in locations with unreliable cellular coverage. Accident Reconstruction : Utilizes a dedicated internal battery to capture 5 seconds of high-resolution "truth" data, preserving critical context even if vehicle power is lost during a collision.

: Utilizes a dedicated internal battery to capture 5 seconds of high-resolution "truth" data, preserving critical context even if vehicle power is lost during a collision. Government-Grade Security: Engineered for strict government security requirements.

A Foundation for AI-Driven Intelligence

The GO and the GO Plus are designed to capture high-quality, high-fidelity data. This rich data stream helps fuel AI solutions like Geotab Ace, which transforms complex datasets into clear actionable answers for fleet operators. Together, the hardware and AI work in tandem to deliver trustworthy intelligence, built on a foundation of precision data.

“Realibale AI starts with reliable data,” said Mike Branch Vice President of Data and Analytics at Geotab. “This new device raises the bar for data quality and continuity, proving the level of detail and accuracy that AI solutions need to generate valuable and trustworthy insights. It’s a complete pipeline, from processing to conversation, designed for the future of connected, intelligent fleets.”

The Next Gen GO and GO Plus will be available in North America in Q2 2026, with a global rollout to follow.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and regional headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

