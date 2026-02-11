Geotab Launches New GO Anywhere Asset Trackers Featuring Satellite Connectivity

Geotab Connect, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected transportation, video telematics and asset tracking solutions, today at Geotab Connect 2026 launched the GO Anywhere family of asset trackers. Purpose built for distinct customer needs and use cases, the new hardware line delivers unified visibility across trailers and equipment while addressing critical business challenges, including the significant financial drain caused by lost or underutilized assets. The launch comes as the industry faces staggering costs from equipment misplacement and downtime; for instance, construction equipment loss alone exceeds $1 billion yearly in the U.S., often leading to project delays that multiply the total financial impact.

Geotab is including Starlink Direct To Cell connectivity in its GO Anywhere Plus asset tracker*. This marks a significant milestone in the industry, merging mobile and satellite networks, in a commercial IoT device. This innovation provides seamless coverage for high-value assets even in the most remote "dead zones," at a fraction of the cost of traditional, hardware-intensive satellite connectivity.

“Losing a critical piece of equipment is about more than the replacement cost, it’s about the worker who can't finish their job and the customer whose project is now stalled," said David Wooten, Senior Manager Product Management at Geotab. "By providing near real-time visibility and vital data insights, we are helping remove the uncertainty that comes with managing valuable assets across multiple sites. Whether it’s ensuring a generator is maintained based on engine hour readings or confirming a trailer is ready for the road, we want to ensure that when a crew shows up for work, the tools and assets they need are working well and are exactly where they should be.”

Three Tailored Solutions for Total Fleet Visibility

The GO Anywhere family includes three distinct solutions tailored for various operational needs:

GO Anywhere Plus : The ultimate all-in-one solution for high-value mixed fleets. This hybrid tracker combines wired power for near real-time location, engine hours, and inferred hubometer readings with a field-replaceable backup battery for uncompromised insights. GO Anywhere Plus utilizes Starlink Direct to Cell technology, ensuring total operational awareness even in the most remote locations.This eliminates the need for expensive, specialized satellite hardware while maintaining connectivity where traditional cellular networks fail.

: The ultimate all-in-one solution for high-value mixed fleets. This hybrid tracker combines wired power for near real-time location, engine hours, and inferred hubometer readings with a field-replaceable backup battery for uncompromised insights. GO Anywhere Plus utilizes Starlink Direct to Cell technology, ensuring total operational awareness even in the most remote locations.This eliminates the need for expensive, specialized satellite hardware while maintaining connectivity where traditional cellular networks fail. GO Anywhere: The definitive "set and forget" solution for non-powered assets, combining long battery life with consistent, reliable tracking. Engineered to deliver up to 10 years of battery life, the device lowers total cost of ownership by eliminating the need for frequent battery maintenance. GO Anywhere provides hourly location updates as a standard, helping ensure assets are trackable over time. In the event of theft, High-Frequency Mode can be activated for rapid recovery.

The definitive "set and forget" solution for non-powered assets, combining long battery life with consistent, reliable tracking. Engineered to deliver up to 10 years of battery life, the device lowers total cost of ownership by eliminating the need for frequent battery maintenance. GO Anywhere provides hourly location updates as a standard, helping ensure assets are trackable over time. In the event of theft, High-Frequency Mode can be activated for rapid recovery. Small Asset Tracking: Utilizing Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) beacons, this solution allows businesses to track portable tools and equipment via nearby connected assets. This helps reduce the "invisible" costs of equipment loss through geofences that trigger alerts when assets move or are left behind.

By integrating these devices into the unified MyGeotab platform, businesses can eliminate blind spots in their operations, moving from reactive recovery to proactive asset management. Whether protecting construction equipment or monitoring sensitive logistics, the GO Anywhere family helps ensure every asset is accounted for in an increasingly complex global supply chain.

For more information on the GO Anywhere asset tracking solutions, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/asset-tracking/.

The GO Anywhere will be available in North America in Q2 2026, with a global rollout to follow.

*Starlink Direct To Cell will be available through select carrier partners.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

