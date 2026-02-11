Arteris Technology Deployed More Broadly by NXP to Accelerate Edge AI Leadership

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced that NXP® Semiconductors has expanded its use of Arteris system IP products across its AI-enabled silicon solutions. These solutions enable intelligent vehicles, advanced industrial systems, and secure, seamless consumer experiences on the edge.

NXP's “Brighter Together” approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer and more secure. They have successfully leveraged Arteris products to enable safe and secure data movement in system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, neural processing units (NPUs), and microcontrollers (MCUs).

“At NXP, we are committed to delivering innovative, safe and secure edge AI devices for a smarter world,” said Ajith Mekkoth, executive vice president of advanced chip engineering at NXP. “Arteris is a trusted technology provider whose silicon-proven products are integral to our advanced solutions under development today. Their technology contributes to our silicon performance and helps us accelerate delivery of innovative solutions to market.”

As a long-standing Arteris customer, NXP integrates Arteris FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) IP and Ncore cache-coherent NoC IP, as well as CodaCache last-level cache IP, to enable high-performance data movement in the latest AI-driven silicon designs. Additionally, Arteris Magillem SoC integration automation software is used to help streamline NXP’s design processes, reducing risk, enhancing productivity, and accelerating semiconductor delivery.

“NXP has been a valued customer for many years, and we are thrilled to support their continued innovation and success,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Our technology plays a critical role in enabling NXP to meet the performance, safety and security requirements of today’s smart edge AI systems. This expanded deployment highlights the transformative impact of the Arteris product portfolio in delivering next-generation silicon solutions.”

Arteris is an industry leader in flexible and configurable system IP technology. To learn more about the Arteris product portfolio visit arteris.com/products.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

