Jay Walker Inks 4 Year Deal With iHeartPodcasts for “The Jay Walker Podcast”

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jay Walker Podcast has officially expanded its national footprint through a new partnership with iHeartPodcasts, signaling a major step forward for the culture-shifting audio brand. The show is produced by WOAHRAE, the next-generation entertainment company recognized for its 360° approach to media, music, and content development.

This strategic launch follows the conclusion of the highly successful The Jay Walker Show, which ended after AudioOne failed to retrieve rights. The new partnership marks a decisive pivot, consolidating Walker’s creative vision under a fresh banner with expanded national reach.

Hosted by media executive and personality Jay Walker, the podcast has carved a unique lane in the audio landscape by seamlessly blending faith, business, and unfiltered cultural commentary. Often referred to as "the next Dr. Phil and the male version of Oprah," Walker brings a rare combination of empathy and accountability to the microphone. He describes the show’s evolved format as a modern-day feel of "Oprah and Dr. Phil combined"—a space where hard truths meet healing and humor.

With WOAHRAE leading production and iHeartPodcasts powering global distribution, the partnership positions the show for significant audience growth and expanded market influence.

“The mission has always been impact,” said Walker. “This partnership isn’t just about interviews—it’s about leveraging the platform to shift culture and facilitate conversations that actually matter.”

Listeners can expect:

Unfiltered Dialogue: Candid discussions on faith, success, and personal transformation.

High-Profile Access: Exclusive interviews with top-tier guests and influencers.

Cultural Insight: Commentary delivered with humor, conviction, and nuance.

Actionable Content: Conversations designed to inspire growth and strategic movement.





Produced by WOAHRAE and distributed by iHeartPodcasts, The Jay Walker Podcast is available now on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are streamed.

About Jay Walker Jay Walker is a nationally recognized host, producer, and entrepreneur known for merging faith, culture, and entertainment into powerful media experiences. Through an expanding portfolio of podcasting, television, live events, and digital ventures, he builds platforms that inform, inspire, and influence.

About WOAHRAE WOAHRAE is a full-service entertainment and media company operating under a 360° model that spans content production, music, branding, management, and strategic partnerships. Built to amplify bold voices and disruptive ideas, WOAHRAE is committed to shaping the future of culture through innovation and ownership.

Media Contact:

Khali West

kwest@woahrae.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/804e6341-fbd1-4c59-859f-0f67ff15ae8d